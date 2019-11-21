Everything about hormones that control weight

Weight gain is not determined only by the amount of food we eat and its quality. There are many situations when certain hormones in our body misbehave and influence metabolism in a bad way.

It is important that you know how the body works and how the substances certain organs send into the bloodstream influence weight gain. Besides this, daily habits, stress, and genetics can also lead to weight issues.

Read the article to find out how hormones work and the situations in which they tell the body to burn or store fat.

When you eat, your body will extract the glucose from food and send it in the bloodstream. At that moment, the pancreas will release insulin that helps transport the glucose to the cells and „feed” them. Glucose is a very important source of energy for cells. Insulin provides energy but also stores fat, and if its level is high, the body will store more fat.

It is produced by the adrenal gland and it rises in stressful situations when it prevents blood sugar levels from dropping. To do this, you know that when you are stressed you want to eat something sweet. Cortisol influences the metabolism by slowing it down, so it can preserve energy to face the danger. High levels of this hormone will lead to weight gain.

This hormone should control satiety and send signals to the brain to stop eating. If you have low levels of leptin, you will overeat and store fat. Leptin controls the metabolism and decides what to do with excess fat. When tired, the level is low so you gain weight.

These are T3 and T4 and they have an important role in your metabolism and processing fat. If their levels are low, you will definitely gain weight.

Advice for a healthy lifestyle

Keep in mind that in order to stay healthy you should respect the schedule of3 meals every day. Besides this, try not to exaggerate with the diets. Doing this on the long term will deprive your body of important nutrients, vitamins, and minerals and you will start feeling more tired.

When you skip meals, the body will take energy from muscles and tissues and store fat for later, so instead of losing weight, you will gain more. Try eating fewer calories, calculate the daily caloric intake based on your age, height, weight, and activity level.

Eat foods with a low glycemic index so the level of insulin in your body stays low. Also, eat more foods rich in fiber and proteins rather than carbohydrates. This way you will eat less and feel full and protein will help build muscle mass.

As for exercise, the best option is a high-intensity interval training of about 20 minutes. This will boost your metabolism and your body will burn fat even after you have finished exercising when you sleep too. It is useful to drink a shake with proteins and carbs during this workout.