Gerd Diet – Diet for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

A Gerd diet can help relief Gerd disease symptoms. If you have this disease, you have to start eating foods with few calories and with fibers. This means you have to eat foods like: whole cereals, fruits, vegetables, lean meat.

Gerd is the short term from Gastroesophageal reflux disease. Do you suffer from this condition? Then you are in the right place. Today we will try to give you all the information you need on the Gerd diet.

People who suffer from this condition have to pay extra attention to their meal plans. It is an important aspect. People with this illness have to eat every day at the same hours and they have to give up midnight snacks. They also have to be active and they must avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

What can you eat if you are on a Gerd diet?

There are some good food choices for people with Gerd. Here are some examples:

1. Oat flakes

Oat flakes have very few fats and many fibers. This is why they are a good alternative for breakfast instead of donuts or other products that can harm your stomach. You can eat oat flakes with sliced bananas. It’s a delicious meal.

2. Ginger

Fresh ginger has anti- inflammatory properties and is considered a remedy for intestinal problems. If you experience heartburn, regurgitation or coughing. Prepare a tea from 2-4 g of ginger with a cup of hot water. If you don’t like to drink tea, you can use ginger for your meals or you can just chew it.

3. Pasta

People on a Gerd diet shouldn’t eat tomatoes sauces, and therefore they should avoid most Italian dishes. But if you want to eat pasta, try whole wheat ones because of their fiber content. Make a light sauce to go with your pasta.

4. Apple sauce

During a Gerd diet you should avoid butter and oil. You can replace them with apple sauce. This sauce doesn’t contain many fats and you won’t get heartburn after you eat it.

5. Salads

You can have a salad each day if you are on a Gerd diet. In fact, the salads are highly recommended for people with Gerd disease. Try to avoid vegetables with fats like tomatoes and onions.

6. Aloe Vera

This is a natural product which can heal and relief acid reflux symptoms. You can consume the plant or you can find it in a liquid form in some stores.

7. Bananas

These fruits are delicious and they are recommended in the Gerd diet. You have to take into consideration the fact that some people with Gerd can get worse if they eat bananas. So, pay attention!

8. Vegetables

If you are on a Gerd diet you can eat: cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus, green beans and other vegetables like these.

What can’t you eat when you are following a Gerd diet?

There are some foods that you should avoid if you suffer form Gerd. Here are some of them:

– Dairy products with a lot of fats like butter, cheese

– Beef, pork or lamb meat

– Bacon, ham

– French fries

– Salad dressings and heavy sauces

– Tomatoes

– Grapefruits

– Oranges

– Lemons

– Pizza

– Salsa

– Chocolate

– Garlic

– Onions

Pay attention to all the rules mentioned above if you are going to start a Gerd diet. We can assure you that this diet is very effective and it will help you very much. You will start to feel better very fast…