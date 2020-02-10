Cortisol: The hormone that controls your weight

Usually, if you are on a healthy diet and exercise regularly, you should be able to keep your weight under control. Not if you have an excess of cortisol in your blood.
Cortisol is a hormone that has a high level when we are stressed or in danger. If this is not part of your daily routine and still have a high level of cortisol in your blood, this is the reason why you cannot lose weight.
A stressful life can cause excess cortisol, and it can cause serious health problems, like Cushing syndrome. In the worst-case scenario, the continuous production of high quantities of cortisol can lead to muscle deterioration, slow metabolism, and a lot of abdominal fat that wraps around the organs.
Here are some common symptoms of high cortisol:
- Constant depression and anxiety, even uncontrolled anger
- Feeling tired all the time for no reason
- Constant headaches
- Hypertension and abnormal heartbeats
- Chaotic eating habits, weight loss with no explanation
- Slow digestion, constipation or diarrhea
- Urinating frequently
- Insomnia
- Memory problems
- The sense of defense is decreased
- Wrinkles and facial hair
- Inflammation on areas of your face
- Fat on your neck
What to do to reduce the cortisol level:
- Avoid the following: coffee, alcohol, sugar, other sweeteners (aspartame), excess potassium
- Consume more of the following:
- Fish containing phosphatidylserines such as mackerel, herring, eel
- Other foods that contain phenylalanine such as chicken, eggs, brown rice, broccoli, pumpkin, watercress, and artichoke.
- Include in your diet more tryptophan that you can get from soy, nuts, brown rice, eggs and milk
- You also need vitamin B5 from almonds, salmon, dates, wheat, and oatmeal
- Don’t forget beans, sunflower seeds, and cereals
- Have a fixed schedule for eating. It is ok to have five small meals every day. Skipping meals will increase the cortisol level.
- Keep the training schedule in a limit. Fifty minutes, three times a week is plenty. Too much exercise will cause cortisol increase, so take a break every other day
- Rest for at least 8 hours every night. Sleep is perfect for body regeneration and slowing down its processes.
- If you are under too much stress, try meditation or relaxation techniques to get the edge off
- Avoid energy drinks, caffeine, and alcohol.
- Try some natural anti-stress supplements: Rhodiola, vitamin C, ginseng, folic acid, vitamin A, magnesium, calcium, St. John’s wort, chamomile, oats.
- Don’t forget to drink water. Keeping hydrated will lower the cortisol level. Make a habit of drinking one glass of water when you wake up and one before going to sleep.