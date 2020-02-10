Cortisol: The hormone that controls your weight

Usually, if you are on a healthy diet and exercise regularly, you should be able to keep your weight under control. Not if you have an excess of cortisol in your blood.

Cortisol is a hormone that has a high level when we are stressed or in danger. If this is not part of your daily routine and still have a high level of cortisol in your blood, this is the reason why you cannot lose weight.

A stressful life can cause excess cortisol, and it can cause serious health problems, like Cushing syndrome. In the worst-case scenario, the continuous production of high quantities of cortisol can lead to muscle deterioration, slow metabolism, and a lot of abdominal fat that wraps around the organs.

Here are some common symptoms of high cortisol:

Constant depression and anxiety, even uncontrolled anger

Feeling tired all the time for no reason

Constant headaches

Hypertension and abnormal heartbeats

Chaotic eating habits, weight loss with no explanation

Slow digestion, constipation or diarrhea

Urinating frequently

Insomnia

Memory problems

The sense of defense is decreased

Wrinkles and facial hair

Inflammation on areas of your face

Fat on your neck

What to do to reduce the cortisol level: