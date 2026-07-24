Essential Costa Rican Below-the-Line Talent You Can’t Miss

Costa Rica is making significant strides in the film industry, and one of its brightest stars, sound and music editor Felipe Pacheco, has garnered Oscar-nominated recognition for his work on Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed film, Sinners. This marks a historic milestone for the Central American nation, showcasing its potential in the realm of filmmaking.

Felipe Pacheco: Crafting Impeccable Soundscapes

Based in Los Angeles, Felipe Pacheco moved to the city after earning a degree in film scoring from the renowned Berklee College of Music. His impressive resume includes collaborations on high-profile projects such as Christopher Nolan’s epic IMAX blockbuster, The Odyssey, as well as Oscar-winning films like Oppenheimer and the Star Wars series, including The Mandalorian and Grogu. His work has also extended to Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, demonstrating his versatility and talent.

Pacheco’s journey took a pivotal turn when he became a music editor for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Initially brought on for his expertise with Spanish music, it was his swift transition to working with Nolan on Oppenheimer that tested his skills under pressure. “We finished ‘Black Panther’ on a Friday, and that weekend Ludwig called: ‘I need you on ‘Oppenheimer’ Monday.’” He recounted the experience as intimidating yet exhilarating, as he learned on the fly alongside the esteemed director.

His latest endeavor on Sinners involved a high level of collaboration during the pre-production phase, where Pacheco worked closely with actors on their musical performances. “The whole music team was working with the actors teaching them how to play instruments, how to sing and teaching them all the songs,” he noted. Collaborating with the production sound team, they aimed to capture every performance live on set, ensuring the authenticity of the music throughout the film.

More Costa Rican Talents to Watch

Felipe Pacheco is not alone in elevating Costa Rican talent in the film industry. Here are five other promising below-the-line creatives from the region who may soon gain recognition:

José “Chisco” Arce, Colorist

With a diverse portfolio through his production company, Maicero Prods, José “Chisco” Arce has made his mark as a colorist across various feature films, documentaries, and commercials. His work has taken him globally to places like Estonia, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. Arce focuses on balancing images for consistent exposure while crafting the film’s final aesthetic, whether it be a dark palette for horror or a vibrant feel for comedies. Notably, his work on the Honduran film Eva exemplified a collaborative approach to establish an emotional visual narrative.

Mauricio Esquivel, Production Designer

Mauricio Esquivel has built a reputation as a sought-after production designer, contributing to critically acclaimed films such as Clara Sola and I Have Electric Dreams. Despite aspiring to act, he has embraced his role in production design, leading art departments and navigating challenging filming conditions. Esquivel believes that every artistic choice, from costumes to set designs, significantly impacts storytelling.

Nayuribe Montero, Sound Designer

Nayuribe Montero, based in Mexico, is a seasoned sound designer with over a decade of experience. Holding a Master’s in Communication, she has contributed to notable projects like It Would Be Night in Caracas, where she faced unique challenges due to location and character accents. A dancer by training, Montero’s artistic sensibilities infuse her sound design work, focusing on the intersection of sound and movement.

Kim Picado, Casting Director

Kim Picado has transitioned from casting director to intimacy coordinator in her 15-year career. Her work has been featured in notable films like Forever Your Maternal Animal and I Have Electric Dreams. With a keen understanding of the nuances in actor training and performance, she works closely with both actors and directors from the casting stage through to production, particularly during challenging scenes to foster a supportive environment.

Esteban Quesada, Line Producer

After over 17 years in the industry, Esteban Quesada has built an extensive resume working across continents, from reality television to feature documentaries. His recent project with Mark Johnson, Hope, showcased Costa Rican culture with the involvement of local professionals in key roles. Quesada emphasizes the importance of budgeting and financial planning in production to harness the resources effectively while also reflecting local artistry.

These talented individuals represent the thriving community of Costa Rican creatives in the film industry, each carving a unique path. As they continue to make their mark, it’s evident that Costa Rica’s cinematic future is bright.