Eric Church Cherishes Gift of Taylor Swift’s First Gold Record

Eric Church fondly reminisces about receiving Taylor Swift‘s first gold record, an unexpected but cherished gift that linked their careers in a unique way. The country music artist shared this memorable experience during an appearance on The Tonight Show, highlighting a pivotal moment when Swift replaced him on a major tour. This story offers a glimpse into both artists’ early days and showcases the camaraderie and respect inherent in the music industry. The tale of Eric Church being gifted Taylor Swift’s first gold record not only captures a fascinating piece of music history but also underscores the unpredictable paths of artistic careers.

The Unexpected Turn on Tour

Eric Church reflected on the surprising twist he encountered during his first major arena tour. Originally part of the Rascal Flatts trek, Church found himself unexpectedly replaced. “My first major arena tour, I was invited to no longer be a part of,” he explained to Jimmy Fallon, without directly naming the artist. Despite the setback occurring at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Church took the news with humor. “If you’re going to not be invited to be a part of something, that’s the place, Jimmy,” he quipped.

A Call from a Rising Star

The following day brought another surprise. Church recalled finding out online about his replacement by a young, blonde singer with a hit called “Tim McGraw.” That rising star, Taylor Swift, soon reached out to Church. She expressed her admiration and hoped there were no hard feelings between them. Church reassured her, saying, “This crowd is going to love you. I love what you do,” and humorously suggested she owed him her first gold record when she achieved success. Remarkably, it took just a week for Swift to reach that milestone.

A Memorable Gift

Swift made good on her promise when she presented Church with her first gold record. The personal touch of the inscription, “To Eric, thanks for playing too long and too loud on the tour. Sincerely, Taylor,” highlighted her wit and artistry. Church described Swift as “just an artist” and recognized her potential even then. Today, this gold record is housed in the Country Music Hall of Fame, a testament to their shared history, although Church jokingly notes, “They don’t let me have it.”

Performing and Reflecting

During his Tonight Show appearance, Church also performed “Johnny” from his album Evangeline vs. the Machine, released in May. Earlier this year, he revealed his unexpected involvement in a copyright lawsuit involving Swift. Her deposition in the case mentioned his song “The Outsiders,” leading to a brief legal entanglement for Church. “It’s since been settled. But I was like, ‘How did this even happen?’” he reflected, capturing another intriguing chapter in his career.