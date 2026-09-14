Emmys 2026: The Shocking Nomination Snubs You Didn't Expect

The anticipation surrounding the 2026 Emmy Awards has reached a fever pitch, but for some notable shows and talents, the nominations have brought disappointment instead of celebration. In a year marked by intense competition, several favorites have found themselves absent from the nominations list for various reasons that fans are eager to unpack.

Bridgerton‘s Controversial Exclusion

Among the most talked-about omissions is Nicola Coughlan, star of the hit series Bridgerton. Despite her prominent role in season three, Coughlan’s lessened involvement in the recently premiered fourth season reportedly led Netflix to exclude her from consideration this year. According to Gold Derby, Coughlan did not make the ballot in the initial nominations round, contributing to the outcry from fans who feel her performance deserves recognition.

The Absence of Fan Favorites

Viewers might also be surprised to find that popular series such as Taylor Sheridan‘s Landman and Netflix’s concluding chapter of Squid Game failed to secure any Emmy nominations this year. While these shows were eligible for consideration, they ultimately did not make the cut among the nominations, joining a long list of other snubs that have left fans in disbelief. The competition this year was undoubtedly fierce, and numerous acclaimed productions seem to have fallen victim to similar oversight.

A Closer Look at the 2026 Emmy Nominations