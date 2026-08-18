Jake Dunn Supports Nicola Coughlan on The Magic Faraway Tree Set

While filming her new movie The Magic Faraway Tree, Nicola Coughlan had the comforting presence of her boyfriend, Jake Dunn, by her side. Instead of writing long-distance love letters, the Bridgerton star enjoyed quality time with Dunn in Malta, where they shared a memorable experience during her shoot.

Together in Malta

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Coughlan, 39, confirmed that Dunn, who is also an actor known for his role in Renegade Nell, was on set with her while she was filming. “He actually was in Malta the whole time I was filming, so I can’t complain,” she shared. The romantic getaway allowed the couple to spend precious moments together, as Dunn decided to stay after visiting her on set.

A Family Atmosphere

Coughlan highlighted the warm, family-oriented environment during filming, stating that many cast and crew members, including notable actors Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, also brought their loved ones along. “There was lots of little kids there, husbands, wives, friends,” she recalled, reflecting on the joyous atmosphere. “It’s a very happy memory, that time. It was lovely.”

A Private Romance

Since they made their relationship public in 2025, Coughlan has been discreet about her romance with Dunn, opting to keep much of their personal life out of the spotlight. Nevertheless, her time in Malta marks a special chapter in their relationship, filled with laughter, support, and shared moments.