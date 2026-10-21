Emma Stone Shares Heartfelt Gratitude for You Can See Everything's Special Guest

Since its recent debut, You Can See Everything has captivated audiences, positioning itself as a major contender for this year’s Oscars and sparking intense conversations across the film community. Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the documentary delves into the fascinating rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the infamous Theranos fraudster. What sets this cinematic journey apart is a remarkable casting twist that even the most seasoned filmmakers would envy: a surprise appearance by Amanda Seyfried, who portrayed Holmes in the acclaimed series The Dropout.

Enchanting Encounters in the Theater

Midway through the film, Fielder, who also stars as a co-director, showcases his footage to Seyfried. The moment is palpable, with audience members likely wondering, “How did he do that?” The answer lies in a serendipitous connection: Fielder reached out to his Curse co-star Emma Stone, who in turn had insights into Seyfried’s dedication to encapsulating the complex psyche of Holmes during her preparation for The Dropout.

A Call to Connect and Create

In a recent profile on Oppenheim published by Vulture, it became clear that Fielder and Oppenheim faced considerable hurdles in getting individuals close to Holmes to share their stories on camera. However, thanks to Stone’s initiative, Seyfried agreed to view Fielder’s footage under the condition that it wasn’t a prank. This led to one of the most striking scenes in the film, highlighting Seyfried’s instinctive longing to portray Holmes once more.

Exploring Truth and Performance

Seyfried’s participation breathes new life into the narrative, as Fielder taps into the reality-bending concepts introduced in The Rehearsal. By re-enacting moments from his memories of Holmes alongside Seyfried, the film invites viewers to ponder the nature of truth in documentary filmmaking and the extent to which we truly understand the subjects and their creators. This unique blend creates a compelling discussion around the artifice of storytelling and reality itself.

A Remarkable Intersection of Talent