Emma Chamberlain Unveils J.Crew's Cozy Tiny Rollneck Sweater

J.Crew’s iconic rollneck sweater has seen a resurgence in popularity, blending a classic style with modern touches. Originally launched in 1988, this sweater is crafted from 100% heavyweight cotton and features a rolled neck, slightly raglan sleeves with rolled cuffs, making it a versatile piece perfect for various occasions.

A Timeless Classic Reimagined

While the rollneck itself is not a J.Crew invention—its origins can be traced back to medieval Europe—the brand played a significant role in popularizing the style. Over the years, it has become a wardrobe staple, embraced for its understated luxury that caters to both casual and dressed-up looks. Its appeal lies in the effortlessly chic aesthetic that it brings to any outfit.

The 2025 Relaunch

The sweater was reissued in 2025 with a more relaxed fit, which captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts everywhere. J.Crew launched a high-profile campaign, featuring influencers like Emma Chamberlain, further elevating the sweater’s status within the fashion community. As the 2020s advanced, a wave of ’90s nostalgia swept through the industry, giving shoppers an even stronger craving for this sleek and structured silhouette.

Exciting Collaborations in 2026

Following the success of the relaunch, 2026 saw J.Crew entering into a series of designer collaborations just ahead of New York Fashion Week. These partnerships offered innovative takes on the beloved rollneck sweater, introducing styles like the Tiny Rollneck that come with unique features such as zippers and new elements including lace and color blocking. This creative reimagining ensured the rollneck remained at the forefront of contemporary fashion, appealing to a new generation of shoppers.