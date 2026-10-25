Emily Osment’s Bold Request for Intimacy Coordinator on Set

In the world of television, maintaining professionalism on set is paramount, and actress Emily Osment took this principle to heart during her time on the hit CBS show Young Sheldon. As the series evolved, so did the dynamics between characters, prompting Osment to ensure that all interactions remained respectful and comfortable, especially during intimate scenes.

Request for an Intimacy Coordinator

As revealed in Jessica Radloff’s new book, Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy, Osment, who was 30 at the start of filming, expressed concern about the kissing scenes between her character, Mandy McAllister, and then-18-year-old actor Montana Jordan, who portrayed George Cooper. Due to their 12-year age difference, Osment requested the presence of an intimacy coordinator to help guide the scenes. “That made me uncomfortable. He was a baby! A baby with a mullet,” Osment shared in the book, reflecting on her initial feelings regarding their age gap.

The Impact of Professional Guidance

Although the show was unable to secure an intimacy coordinator immediately, one was brought on board for subsequent episodes as the relationship between the characters progressed. Osment emphasized the value of having a professional on set, stating, “It made everything easier having one there. I think it’s something that’s really important.” The inclusion of an intimacy coordinator not only helped facilitate a smooth working relationship between the actors but also underscored the significance of creating a supportive and respectful environment in the entertainment industry.

The On-Screen Relationship