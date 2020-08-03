Ellen DeGeneres ‘Really Feels Betrayed’ and ‘Wants out of Her Program’ amidst Backstage Claims

Ellen DeGeneres wants “out of the show” after insurance claims regarding the ‘harmful’ environment amongst the team on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 62-year-old comic host among the greatest programs on United States TV, however, it has been declared that she is seeking to ignore everything.

A source has informed Us Weekly that Ellen is sensation “betrayed” by the variety of claims regarding her behavior and the activities of a few of the execs, which has caused team speaking up.

The source claimed: “She is p***ed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed.”

This has left Ellen sensation like she is a “target” due to the success she has taken pleasure in.

The expert proceeded: “She knows she can be tough at times but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

It all began with the program last month when 10 participants of The Ellen DeGeneres Show group most likely to Buzzfeed with claims of worry and scare tactics along with racism while servicing the Emmy-winning talk program.

They thought that Ellen ought to have actioned in and quit the behavior, along with not had ‘queen’ minutes herself.

On July 30, Ellen connected to her team in a letter in which she apologized for what has taken place and exactly how they are feeling.

She informed the program’s team: “On the first day of our program, I informed every person in our very first conference that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would certainly be an area of joy – no person would certainly ever before increase their voice, and every person would certainly be treated with regard.

“Something altered, and I am dissatisfied to find out that this has not held. And for that, I am sorry.

Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Just hrs after the apology, Buzzfeed released a 2nd record in which they declared that a more 36 previous staff members had stepped forward, with some affirming sex-related transgression.

Executive producer Ed Glavin has determined to stand down from his duty. However, he has not openly dealt with insurance claims.

A previous worker declared to Buzzfeed: “For a person that’s so associated with the program and the imaginative facet, and has remained in those conferences with her, and it’s tough for me to cover my head around the truth that she doesn’t listen to the same murmurs.

“Unless she is just in this bubble.”

Another included: “She knows s*** goes on, but also she doesn’t want to hear it.”

Rumors that the program will be terminated were closed down after long time exec producer, Andy Lassner, claimed: “Nobody is going off the air…”