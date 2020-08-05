Ellen DeGeneres’ Program Has its Worst Rankings EVER amidst Backstage Claims

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has seen several of the awful rankings in its 17-year background, as the host, 62, remains to be afflicted by cases of a toxic workplace.

According to The Wrap, the daytime talk program just amassed a 1.0 Live + Same Day score via the week finishing July 26, which was 29 percent down on the same time in 2014, and 9 percent down on the previous week.

Viewership for Ellen shows up to have been struck severe amidst stunning cases that the job society behind the curtain has been swarming with intimidation, racism, and unwanted sexual advances.

Ellen’s program has seen even more substantial decreases than various other talk programs, which are all seeing reduced rankings as they broadcast reruns throughout the summertime break.

Dr. Oz was additionally down 22 percent, and The Real and The Doctors have seen a 20 percent decrease, according to the internet magazine.

In July, personnel on the syndicated daytime talk program mentioned a variety of the program’s exec producers in their problems, consisting of Kevin Leman and Ed Glavin.

The program is currently in the middle of an internal probe from parent company WarnerMedia.

Ellen DeGeneres’ memorandum to her personnel resolving persecution accusations

“Hey, everyone — it’s Ellen. On the first day of our program, I informed everybody in our very first conference that «The Ellen DeGeneres Show» would undoubtedly be a location of joy — no person would certainly ever before increase their voice, and everybody would certainly be treated with regard. Something changed, and I am dissatisfied to find out that this has not held. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone that understands me understands it’s the reverse of what I think and what I expected our program.

I might not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show, and everything we do and I take responsibility for that. Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation, and we are taking steps together to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Some didn’t. That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am, and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded. To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me. It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice.

We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I’m glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention. I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to Warner Bros. and me that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.

I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show, and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy.

Love, Ellen”

On Tuesday, it was reported Ellen would come back to host her show’s 18th season despite claims celebrities including Sean Hayes, Kristen Bell, Melissa McCarthy, and Jennifer Aniston were being considered to replace her.

A source close to The Ellen DeGeneres Show said ‘no one is stepping in or taking over’ as the investigation into the claims continue, NBC News reports.

Ellen was reportedly joined by executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly, and Derek Westervelt and senior staff members to ‘address’ the issues on Monday.

Last week, Ellen issued a memo to her staff apologizing for the alleged behavior of senior crew behind-the-scenes.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that «The Ellen DeGeneres Show» would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

DeGeneres said she was unable to ‘stay on top of everything’ with her hosting duties and delegated to ‘others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.

“Clearly, some didn’t. That will now change, and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again… I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am, and that has to stop.”

She added: “As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that anyone of you felt that way is awful to me.”

Following the claims, many celebrities have come out to publicly defend Ellen, including Scooter Braun, DJ/musician Samantha Ronson and her wife of 12 years Portia de Rossi.

Portia who posted a graphic on Instagram saying, “I stand by Ellen” in what appeared to be an attempt to push public sentiment back in the corner of the talk show host.

However, some stars have also cryptically come out against Ellen, including Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett and Back To The Future’s Lea Thompson.

One of the show’s former resident DJs Tony Okungbowa, known to viewers as DJ Tony, also spoke out about his experience working on the show.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘I have been getting calls asking me about the «Ellen Degeneres Show» and I would like to address the time I spent there.

“I was on-air talent from 2003-2006 and 2007 -2013. While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me, I did experience and felt the toxicity of the environment, and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

A source told the New York Post that the talk show host has been ‘crushed,’ ‘devastated’ and ‘hysterical’ following calls for her to leave the show ahead of its 18th season premiere this September.

‘She felt like everything she worked so hard for was falling apart,’ the insider said.

BULLYING, RACISM AND A ‘TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT’: THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ELLEN

Ten former and one current member of Ellen’s staff alleged they were bullied, fired for attending family funerals, or taking sick leave, while one woman claimed to have walked off the job after facing comments about her race.

“That ‘be kind’ bulls*** only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for the show,” one anonymous staff member said.

Staff said they were told not to talk to DeGeneres herself while she was on set, and that the day-to-day running of the show was left to producers.

The employees said they did not have the first-hand experience of DeGeneres being unpleasant, but said she needs to take more responsibility for how her employees are treated.

However, allegations have mounted from other sources against the host herself – sparked by a Twitter thread from comedian Kevin T. Porter.

Calling DeGeneres’ notoriously one of the meanest people alive’, he asked people for ‘the most insane stories you have heard about Ellen being mean’.

The tweet received 2,600 replies and saw Porter give $600 to an LA food bank, after promising to donate $2 for every legitimate mean story.

Claims included that staff is required to chew gum before speaking to her because of her ‘sensitive nose’, and that she polices staff lunch orders and bans anyone from eating fish or meat.

Separately, security worker Tom Majercak – who was assigned to be Ellen’s bodyguard at the 2014 Oscars – said she was ‘sly’ and ‘demeaning’ to him.

“Ellen is the one person that I’ve been assigned to – and I’ve been assigned to quite a few celebrities – that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he said.

“She’s not the person she portrays to be that she’s playing off of society.”

Sources told the publication that Ellen’s career problems might step from an incident last fall in which she was seen with former President George W. Bush watching a Dallas Cowboys home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Her character also came under fire in late March after a series of tweets from comic Kevin T. Porter (linked to a charity drive for the Los Angeles Food Bank). He requested his followers post ‘insane’ tales of ‘Ellen being mean,’ which blew up on social media with much feedback.

One current and ten former employees of the daytime chat show accused its three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner, of ‘bullying.’

The executive producers issued a statement saying: ‘We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our product family has had a negative experience.’

Lassner also tweeted: ‘Nobody is going off the air.’

Jonathan Norman, a co-executive producer, is alleged to have ‘groomed’ a former employee by taking him to concerts and showering him with other gifts and perks before attempting to perform oral sex on him.

Kevin Leman, the show’s head writer and executive producer is alleged to have solicited oral sex from an employee. Others say they witnessed Leman grope another colleague.

And Ed, an executive producer, allegedly ‘had a reputation for being handsy with women,’ according to former employees.

Leman and Norman have denied all allegations. Glavin has not addressed the claim publicly yet but is stepping down from his position, according to Variety.

Warner Bros., the studio that runs the show, has declined to comment on the sexual harassment allegations, citing an ongoing internal investigation.

Multiple staff members at the show have also told DailyMail.com they are not buying Ellen’s apology and are calling on her to call it quits.

One staffer said, ‘She’s only addressing this now because the public is so bad for her and her BS brand of happiness and kindness. Ellen can throw everyone else under the bus, but the buck stops with her.

“Whenever she’d tell viewers to choose kindness, I’d throw up a little in my mouth because she always chose the opposite,” they added.

A BuzzFeed News’ July 16 expose revealed claims made by one current and ten former employees of Ellen’s talk show accused Lassner, Connelly, and executive producer Ed Glavin of bullying.

The current and former staff said that they experienced racism, fear, and intimidation while working on the long-running series and said that Ellen should have stepped in on their behalf.

The show then faced additional accusations about sexual misconduct, lobbed on July 30 in another BuzzFeed News article, in which dozens of men and women named show producers Kevin Leman, Glavin, and Jonathan Norman with alleged incidents of sexual harassment, misconduct or assault.

Among the allegations was one made by a black woman who claimed she suffered several ‘microaggressions,’ her request for a raise was ignored, and she was accused of ‘walking around looking resentful and angry’ after asking for staff members to undergo diversity and inclusion training.

Another former employee alleged they were fired after taking medical leave for one month following a suicide attempt.

Our source said: ‘She was happy to put her name on the show, yet she let those three executive producers do whatever they wanted. The fish rots from the head, and Ellen and the three of them are now rotting.’

They also claimed Ellen and her executive producers will be on a ‘witch hunt’ now to find who spoke out against them…

“Don’t think for a second that there won’t be a witch hunt to find out who went public with the worst kept secret in television,” they said. “Ellen is mean. She’ll want vengeance for everyone of this appearing.”