Ellen DeGeneres Accused of Bullying an 11 Years of Age Boy and Calling Him ‘Fat and Dumb’

Ellen DeGeneres has been struck with brand-new claims that she ‘harassed’ an 11-year-old young boy that she called ‘fat’ and ‘dumb,’ forty years earlier.

The under-fire TV celebrity has been facing mounting criticism for the ‘toxic; workplace culture that allegedly exists behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ben Gravolet has made a set of insurance claims versus Ellen, that was benefiting his mom’s employment firm at the time before she located popularity on TV and Hollywood.

Speaking to DailyMailTV, Ben has affirmed that the after that 20-year-old Ellen would certainly subject him to suggest put-downs, primarily bordering his weight at the time.

Ben, 52, remembered: “I would certainly fear most likely to [my mum’s] workplace to see her after college or on a day if I was unwell and Ellen existed.

She would certainly criticize my weight. I would certainly attempt to research in the workplace, and she would call me dumb, she would call me fat. She would criticize my clothes.”

Ben proceeded: “I was simply a kid, and this was a grown-up lady that got a kick out of seeing me end up being noticeably distressed.

I don’t think there’s any excuse for it. I was a defenseless kid. What could I have told her back?”.

Ben claimed that he has constantly been uneasy regarding his weight and claimed that Ellen’s remarks had a deep impact on him.

He included: “It has an effect if somebody in a superior position to you, who’s much older, goes ”You’re fat. You might want to lose some of that weight chunky boy.'”

Ben declares that Ellen was benefiting the New Orleans branch of Snelling Personnel in the late 1970s, a business that was had by his mom.

Ben claimed that he found it challenging to see Ellen increase to popularity, with individuals claiming what a remarkable individual she was because, in his sight, she was “one of the vilest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

The 62-year-old talk program host has been struck with loads of allegations regarding the behavior of specific people in her group and that she waited and did not quit what was occurring…

Former workers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show spoke up to Buzzfeed regarding their experience, and Ellen has actually because contacted team in a memorandum, in which she apologized for the workplace society.