Ellar Coltrane's Bold Move: Leaving Hollywood Behind Forever

Eva Longoria, best known for her iconic role on Desperate Housewives, has embarked on a new chapter away from the glitz of Hollywood. The actress recently discussed her transition from Los Angeles to an international lifestyle, citing significant changes in her former hometown as a catalyst for her move.

Leaving Los Angeles: A New Reality

In a conversation with Marie Claire in November 2024, Longoria reflected on her time in Los Angeles, stating, “I had my whole adult life here.” However, she noticed that the city’s atmosphere began to shift even before the pandemic. The actress elaborated, saying, “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

A Life Split Between Two Countries

Since her departure from California, Longoria, along with her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago, has been dividing their time between Mexico and Spain. Reflecting on her privileged ability to live abroad, she said, “I’m privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Clarifying Her Reasons for Leaving

It’s important to note that Longoria’s relocation wasn’t motivated by political concerns. In a November 2024 episode of the podcast The View: Behind the Table, she explained, “I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there since Land of Women—shooting six months in Catalonia, then four months in Mexico for Searching for Mexico, then back to Spain. Now I’ve been there for years. So I just don’t like that it’s politicized.”

Staying Active in the Industry