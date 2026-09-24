Elizabeth Holmes to Transition to Halfway House Next Year

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos who was convicted for defrauding investors out of hundreds of millions, is set to transition from federal prison to a halfway house next year. A notification from the Department of Justice indicates that Holmes will be moved to the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, on August 23, 2027.

Holmes is currently serving an 11-year sentence at a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, following her 2022 conviction linked to her now-defunct blood-testing startup, Theranos. The company collapsed after investigations revealed its technology was ineffective, leading to widespread deception.

Reactions to the announcement of Holmes’ impending move have stirred controversy. A victim of her fraudulent actions expressed disbelief, stating to NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich that Holmes “shouldn’t be allowed” to leave prison early.

Nathan Fielder’s Documentary on Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes’ story continues to capture public interest, recently being chronicled in Hollywood. Nathan Fielder’s new documentary, “You Can See Everything,” released its trailer this month. The film follows Holmes in the days just before she reported to prison for her role in the Theranos scandal.

In the trailer, when asked whether she feels she did anything wrong, Holmes maintains, “I did not.” Notably, the trailer also features Holmes shedding what appears to be a single tear, a gesture that a body language expert, Scott Rouse, described as disingenuous. Rouse told NewsNation’s Jesse Weber that such tears are characteristic of “psychopaths” and expressed skepticism about the authenticity of her emotional display.

The three-hour documentary, produced by A24, is set to hit theaters on October 16, providing audiences with a closer look at Holmes during a pivotal moment in her life.