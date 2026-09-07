Nathan Fielder Takes Aim at Elizabeth Holmes in New Documentary

Nathan Fielder, known for his unique comedic approach, is set to explore the intriguing life of Elizabeth Holmes in a new documentary titled You Can See Everything. Announced at the Telluride Film Festival, this project dives deep into Holmes’ experiences just days before her incarceration in 2023.

Documentary Overview and Trailer Release

A24 released a teaser trailer following the documentary’s surprise premiere at Telluride. In this short clip, Holmes speaks directly to Fielder, claiming, “Why would I do that?” when questioned about her honesty. “You’re being real right now?” Fielder asks skeptically, to which Holmes affirms, “I’m always being real.” The scene unfolds with Holmes cradling her young baby at home, setting an intimate backdrop for the unfolding narrative.

Synopsis and Conceptual Journey

The film’s official synopsis elaborates on the premise: “Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss.” The documentary promises a blend of personal revelation and an exploration of Holmes’ complex character.

Behind the Scenes Perspectives

According to Vanity Fair, Fielder spent significant time living with Holmes and her husband, Billy Evans, throughout the film’s production. The publication describes the documentary as filled with “unexpected twists and turns and shocking reveals.” During a Q&A session after the screening, Fielder shared the difficulties of understanding the events they captured, saying, “Lance and I would talk with the rest of the crew about what we thought happened or what we thought these moments meant, and no one could reach a consensus.”

Fielder’s Ongoing Curiosity

Despite spending three years documenting the couple, Fielder admitted he still struggles to grasp the full scope of what transpired. He stated, “I really am struggling to this day to understand exactly what I experienced. And one of the things I’m genuinely excited about is for this movie to come out and for people to help me understand what I experienced.”

Release Information and Background on Holmes