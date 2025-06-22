‘Elio’ Struggles at $35M While ’28 Years Later’ Thrives at $60M

In a dramatic weekend at the global box office, Pixar‘s latest animated feature, “Elio,” struggled to make its mark, debuting with a disappointing $35 million worldwide. In contrast, Sony’s “28 Years Later” opened to a robust $60 million, revitalizing interest in the zombie saga. These contrasting fortunes highlight the unpredictability of cinema, where even well-established names like Pixar can falter.

Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Underperforms

Disney and Pixar’s animated adventure “Elio” faced a challenging debut, earning just $14 million internationally and $35 million globally. This performance marks the weakest opening ever for Pixar, known for classics such as “Toy Story” and “The Incredibles.” Previously, “Elemental” held the title for lowest debut in 2023 but managed to gain momentum and gross $496 million worldwide.

Despite “Elio’s” lukewarm start, audiences have provided positive feedback, and Disney hopes this goodwill will translate into improved box office performance in the coming months. With a production budget of $150 million, the film requires sustained success to prove profitable, especially as animated competition remains light until Paramount’s “Smurfs” arrives in July.

’28 Years Later’ Reignites Zombie Hype

In a strong contrast, Sony’s “28 Years Later” garnered $30 million from 59 international markets, alongside a $30 million North American debut, totaling $60 million globally. Significant markets include Mexico ($2.7 million), Australia ($1.7 million), and South Korea ($1.5 million).

This latest installment in the thriller franchise continues the storyline from “28 Days Later” and “28 Weeks Later,” exploring a world ravaged by a mutated virus. With a production cost of $60 million, “28 Years Later” is on track to become the franchise’s highest-grossing entry. Sony’s ambitious plans include a new trilogy, with the next chapter set for a 2026 release.

Further Success for Disney

Despite the setbacks with “Elio,” Disney celebrates success elsewhere. The live-action “Lilo & Stitch” has raked in $523.6 million internationally and $910 million globally after five weeks. It is on a path to become the year’s first billion-dollar film, ensuring Disney maintains a dominant presence at the box office.