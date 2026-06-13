Editing Rex Reed: Tackling Endless Criticisms with Precision

In the world of film criticism, few names evoke as much intrigue as Rex Reed. Known for his sharp tongue and candid reviews, Reed’s career was a testament to a bygone era of journalism. The task of editing this formidable critic fell to a young editor at The New York Observer, who navigated the complexities of Reed’s vibrant personality and controversial style with a mix of reverence and caution. This article delves into the unique dynamic between Reed and his editor, exploring the challenges and triumphs that came with managing one of cinema’s most notorious voices.

Stepping Into a Legend’s Shoes

Starting a career in journalism can be daunting, especially when tasked with editing Rex Reed. At 24, newly employed at The New York Observer in 2013, handling Reed’s work was a mixture of excitement and intimidation. Known for his longstanding career, Reed’s work was celebrated in magazines like Esquire for its vivid storytelling. His recent controversial reviews, however, required a watchful eye to ensure they aligned with modern sensibilities.

The Art of Editing Rex Reed

Editorship over Reed wasn’t merely a matter of refining prose. It involved a nuanced approach to maintaining his unique voice while ensuring it wouldn’t cause a public uproar. The editor became a “covert sensitivity reader,” scanning for potentially offensive language, such as catching and removing problematic phrases. Despite these efforts, Reed’s ongoing frustrations with modern cinema often resulted in scathing critiques, which he expressed through lively emails and candid conversations.

A Journey Through Time

Meeting Reed in person only deepened the editor’s appreciation for his style. The two shared meals at famed New York establishments, where Reed regaled stories of old Hollywood glamor. Despite Reed’s cranky persona, he maintained a charm that appealed to those who understood the legacy he represented. Engaging with Reed also meant grappling with his resistance to changing times, both in cinema and society at large.

A Lasting Impression

As the years passed, Reed’s legendary career seemed to wane quietly, yet his presence remained strong. Despite the shift from print to digital, his influence and unique narrative style continued to resonate. The final meetings revealed a man who hadn’t dramatically changed, still holding onto his critical roots while confronting a world in flux. Even as Reed questioned the state of the world, he left a lasting mark on those who navigated the journalistic landscape alongside him.