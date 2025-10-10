Dua Lipa’s Dream Collaboration with Gwen Stefani Becomes Reality

In an enchanting moment that made waves in the music community, Dua Lipa revealed her emotions after collaborating with the iconic Gwen Stefani, remarking that singing with her was a ‘childhood dream come true’. This significant moment took place during the National PrEP Day celebration hosted by Mistr, where Dua Lipa expressed her admiration for Stefani and reflected on their musical journey together.

A Magical Collaboration

When Dua Lipa sat down with Rolling Stone during Mistr’s National PrEP Day celebration on Thursday night, she was still on cloud nine after performing with Gwen Stefani at her show in Los Angeles the previous evening. Lipa had surprised fans by inviting the No Doubt frontwoman to join her on stage for a moving rendition of “Don’t Speak.” “I’ve loved Gwen my whole life. I’ve found her so inspiring. I’ve loved her music. I love her toughness,” Lipa shared with Rolling Stone at Mistr’s event at the Abbey in West Hollywood. “I love her voice. I love everything that she stood for. For me, it was a big childhood dream come true.”

A Lasting Connection

The artists first connected in 2020 following the release of Lipa’s acclaimed album *Future Nostalgia*, when she reached out to Stefani for a remix of her song “Physical” for *Club Future Nostalgia*. However, they had not had the chance to meet in person until their recent performance. “From growing up watching her, all her music videos, her on TV and on red carpets, to then seeing her right next to me, singing a song that soundtracked my life was really special,” Lipa reminisced.

Excitement Over Las Vegas Show

Lipa also expressed her enthusiasm for Stefani and No Doubt’s upcoming performance at the Sphere in Las Vegas. She made a light-hearted remark about inadvertently spilling the beans about the announcement, which had leaked that evening. “I didn’t leak this news! I’ll get in trouble with Gwen,” she joked, adding, “It’s very exciting. I’m hoping to have the chance to come down to see it.” Commenting on the venue, Lipa remarked, “I’ve been to the Sphere a couple of times. It’s such a spectacle. It’s absolutely surreal. The space is so grand that you have to be really smart with the way that you use it.”

Reflecting on New Music

During her interview, Lipa also reflected on her forthcoming album *Radical Optimism*, calling it her “favorite album I’ve made.” She noted that its themes of resilience and passion have become particularly relevant as she enters a new chapter in her personal life. “With this tour, all the love and the joy and the celebration that I feel like I put out into the world has come back to me, and I feel very, very grateful for it,” Lipa mentioned. “Had I not written *Radical Optimism* and manifested all these amazing things into my life… then I don’t know, maybe I wouldn’t have met Callum [Turner].”

Love and Inspiration

When asked if her engagement is influencing her music, Lipa responded affirmatively, saying, “Love is influencing the sonics. The music I’m making is very fun. I’m still in discovery mode but we’re having a good time.” She also confirmed her collaboration with Mark Ronson on new music, emphasizing her enthusiasm for working with him again. “I love working with Mark. I’m so inspired by him. We work really well together, so I’m really excited,” she concluded.

Dua Lipa’s emotional reflections on her performance with Gwen Stefani illuminate the deep connections formed through music and the fulfillment of dreams. It’s evident that this moment is not just a significant event in her career, but a personal milestone that resonates deeply with her journey as an artist.