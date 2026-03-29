Donald Glover Pursued Yoshi Role in New Mario Film Reveals Jack Black

Donald Glover has made waves in the entertainment industry once again by securing the role of Yoshi in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” This exciting development comes as his co-star Jack Black reveals how Glover actively pursued the part. Glover’s dedication to joining the animated sequel is a testament to his passion for the iconic Nintendo universe, and it adds anticipation for the film’s release. As audiences prepare for another thrilling adventure in Mario’s world, the addition of Glover is set to bring a fresh and engaging dynamic.

A Dedicated Campaign for Yoshi

Donald Glover’s eagerness to embody Yoshi in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” was no mere coincidence. According to Jack Black, who returns as Bowser, Glover went above and beyond to land the role. Black shared with ExtraTV, “It’s kind of a cool thing. We got lucky that we got Brie [Larson], who crushes it and loves the Nintendo universe. And also Donald, who campaigned for the role. He told his agent, ‘Call [Illumination CEO] Chris Meledandri. Tell him I really want to be Yoshi, I’d love to be in the new ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Because he loves it, and he loves that universe.”

Overcoming Initial Hesitations

While Glover was thrilled to voice Yoshi, he admitted to feeling “a little timid” at the outset. Speaking to ExtraTV, he expressed his apprehensions, “I was like, ‘OK, how am I gonna do this? These guys did such a great job on the first one.’” Aware of the movie and character’s iconic status, he embraced the challenge, emphasizing his approach of under-promising and over-delivering. He hoped that through hard work and dedication, his portrayal would resonate with fans.

An All-Star Ensemble Cast

Apart from Glover and Black, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” boasts an impressive lineup of talent. Chris Pratt takes on the role of Mario, with Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Joining them are Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina, Issa Rae as Honey Queen, Glen Powell as Fox McCloud, Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr., Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Luis Guzmán as Wart. This diverse cast is poised to bring the beloved characters to life with new depth and energy.

A Highly Anticipated Release

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and produced by Universal, Illumination, and Nintendo, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is set to hit theaters on April 1. With Donald Glover’s enthusiastic participation and the return of other fan-favorite characters, anticipation is building for what promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.