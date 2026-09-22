Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver Loses Security Job Unexpectedly

In a heartfelt statement released to E! News, Taylor Swift expressed her profound admiration for the late Dolly Parton, acknowledging the significant impact Parton had on countless lives. “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right,” Swift remarked, emphasizing the “eternally generous” nature of Parton’s contributions and acknowledging that her legacy will endure forever. “She was truly the gift that kept on giving,” Swift added, capturing the essence of Parton’s influence.

A Guiding Light and Inspirational Figure

Swift elaborated on how Dolly Parton served as a beacon of inspiration for many, encouraging individuals to embrace their true selves. “Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals,” she noted. Parton possessed a unique ability to impart lessons about life with both humor and honesty. The interplay of mystery and transparency in her life made her a figure of both grace and strength, embodying “true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person.” Swift commended Parton for having a “soft heart” for others and a “backbone of steel” in defending her self-worth as an artist.

Gratitude for Unforgettable Contributions

Swift expressed her gratitude for the many gifts Parton provided throughout her life. “For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts,” Swift reflected, highlighting Parton’s musical legacy. Additionally, she acknowledged the countless stories Parton shared through the millions of books gifted to children around the world, which inspired many to develop a love for reading. “For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too,” Swift added, showcasing the profound personal impact Parton had on her dreams and aspirations.

Honoring Dolly Parton’s Enduring Legacy