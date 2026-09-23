Dolly Parton Seeks Restraining Order Against Nephew Bryan Seaver

Dolly Parton‘s estate has taken legal action against her nephew, Bryan Seaver, by filing a temporary restraining order following a series of alarming threats allegedly made by Seaver. This drastic move stems from concerns about Seaver’s military background and his expressed intentions to harm Parton’s brand.

Threats Allegedly Made by Seaver

In a letter reportedly written by Seaver, who had worked for Parton for over 20 years until his termination on September 15, he ominously stated, “All I do is warfare,” further warning that “everyone needs to be worried about what I might do.” These statements prompted the estate’s decision to seek a restraining order, which was granted on September 22, according to People.

Concerns Raised by Dolly Parton’s Estate

The lawsuit claims that Seaver, the son of Parton’s sister Cassie Parton and Larry Seaver, threatened the integrity of Parton’s brand. The estate’s filings revealed that Seaver specifically vowed to “destroy the entire brand” and told Parton’s entertainment attorney, “I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.”

Ongoing Developments