Do Dancing With the Stars Participants Earn Money for Winning?

The allure of dance, competition, and celebrity has made Dancing With the Stars a staple of reality television since its debut. But aside from the glitzy performances and emotional moments, many viewers are curious about how much the stars actually get paid to participate in the show. While exact figures can vary, insights from past contestants and industry insiders provide a glimpse into the financial landscape of this popular program.

Initial Earnings and Weekly Pay Structure

According to a 2019 report by Variety, contestants on Dancing With the Stars start off with a guaranteed payment of $125,000, which covers the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the competition. Should they continue to progress through the weeks, their earnings increase, with potential maximum earnings rumored to be around $295,000.

Insights from Contestants

However, not all contestants may adhere strictly to these guidelines. Bobby Bones, winner of season 27, offered a more detailed breakdown of his earnings. In a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bones revealed that the structure of payments is somewhat tiered. He explained, “Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” This points to a significant increase in earnings depending on performance in the competition.

Total Earnings Potential

Bones shared that although the base salary is around $110,000, he managed to make close to $400,000 during his time on the show. This suggests that, while the initial payments may vary, the total earnings for top performers can far exceed expectations, creating a lucrative opportunity for those who excel and sustain their time on the dance floor.