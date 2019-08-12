Bodybuilding Diet: Best Way to Gain Weight and Muscle Mass

Bodybuilding diet is the perfect solution if you want to build some muscle mass. The diet we will present you today is for those persons who want to show a well defined muscle mass. Of course, the regime we will recommend today must be adjusted for your specific needs.

Bodybuilding diet is very healthy and will help you whether you want to build muscle mass by replacing the adipose tissue or if you want to gain some weight by building muscle mass.

When we talk of muscular growth we refer mainly to the increased volume of the striated muscles which represent 40% of boy weight.

The muscles contain:

– water (75-80%)

– potassium, magnesium, sodium, calcium, chlorine salts with an important role in contraction

– organic substances: myofibril proteins (actin and miozaina and other proteins with an important role in contraction)

– glycogen and glucose

– ATP- the “battery power” of the muscle fiber which together with keratin releases energy for contraction

By understanding the biochemical composition of the muscle you will understand easier the role foods and nutritional supplements play in bodybuilding diet.

You want to have muscles, but you are too skinny or you want to have muscles, but you are too fat! There are people who want to build muscle mass and replace their adipose tissue with muscle mass, and there are people who want to gain weight by increasing their muscle mass. In both cases the main allies must be patience and perseverance combined with a proper nutrition and physical exercise.

Let’s find out what is the proper bodybuilding diet.

Those who want to replace the adipose tissue with muscle mass must go to the gym at least 3 times per week and should exercise a lot. Also, these people should have a low calories diet but highly proteic.

These people should also take some supplements like:

– L-carnitine. Take 2 g/day for 21 days and benefit from their effects: lower triglycerides and free fatty acids and increased labor contraction of the muscle fiber. When you are taking L-carnitine you should also take an antioxidant for neutralizing peroxides that appear after you burn fats.

– Amino acids. Take amino acids half an hour before you start your gym practice and half an hour after your workout. Creatine contains 3 amino acids that help muscle building. Take 20 g of creatine per day for a week and then 5 g per day for the next 5 weeks.

– After your workout you should take a product that contains mineral salts.

Menu Example for Bodybuilding Diet

Breakfast: tea, 2 tablespoons of honey, 100 g of ham, one boiled egg, one slice of whole wheat bread

Snack: one protein bar

Lunch: 150 g of grilled beef meat with green beans; one salad with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers; one orange

Snack: 4 nuts

Dinner: tomatoes with low fat cheese; one yogurt, oven cooked fish with cabbage salad; one pear

Bodybuilding diet for those who want to gain some weight by building muscle mass

These people should take into consideration the following rules:

– they should go to the gym at least 3 times per week

– they should take food supplements but should avoid L-carnitine

– they should include in their daily menu: sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, brown rice, nuts, popcorn, chocolate

– they should consume 5000 calories per day

Menu example:

Breakfast: 300 ml of milk with 30 g of sugar; 20 g of butter and 50 g of honey; cheese; one tomato; 2 eggs; 200 g of whole wheat bread; 200 ml fruit juice

Lunch: 60 ml of soup; grilled pork meat with mash potatoes; tomatoes; 200 g of grapes; 2 slices of bread

Dinner: pancakes with cheese; grilled beef meat with vegetables; one salad; 2 slices of bread; one apple; one yogurt

Don’t hesitate to eat a protein bar as a snack.

Top 5 Mistakes in a Bodybuilding Diet

There’s simply no very easy method to tackle it. The bodybuilding diet regimen belongs of every bodybuilder’s routine. Being a professional or an amateur does not even matter as bodybuilding diet plan is so vital that it can make or damage a training routine.

And also since the bodybuilding diet plan is very important, this is exactly the reason that blunders are dedicated. Blunders belong of virtually any venture and also they range from being amusing to annoying to unsafe. Below is a checklist of the 5 greatest mistakes a body building dieter can make.

Our objective in sharing this is not to scare or even worse, make fun of you and your issues in the bodybuilding diet plan. The supreme objective is to reveal you the very best means to deal with these errors and hence take full advantage of the possibility for success in your body building diet.