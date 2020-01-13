Perfect abs with easy exercises

All the women in this world want to have perfect abs and we are always working on our perfect summer bodies. Most of you may think that it needs a lot of effort and time to achieve what you want, but it actually does not. You can have the abs you have always wanted without going to the gym or working out for hours on end.

We have put together a list with some exercises you can make in your own home, that do not take long, but they will for sure have a positive effect on your abs.

Twists

Take a chair and place yourself behind it. Take a few steps back and place your hand on the chair’s back. Your chest should be parallel to the floor. Now turn to the left lifting your left arm over your ear. Repeat the same thing on the other side.

This exercise should be done 20 times alternating sides.

Floor Twists

Lie on your back, with your feet on the chair. Your hands should be placed behind your head. Using your ab muscles, raise your shoulder blades off the floor, and touch your right knee with your left elbow.

Repeat this exercise 20 times alternating sides.

Leg Raises

Place your arm behind you, with the palms on the edge of a chair. Bend your knees. Your buttocks should be slightly forward in order not to touch the chair. Raise one leg straight, parallel to the floor. Repeat this move with the other leg.

Make this exercise 20 times alternating legs.

Plank

Lean on a chair with your palms on the edge of it. Keep your body straight in a line, in the position of a plank. Keep your back straight.

You should stay in this position for 30 seconds. The time should be increased by 10 seconds every day.

Squats

Place your palms on the edge of a chair with your arms straight behind your back. You should bend your knees at 90 degrees and keep your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Now bend your elbows and lower down. Then come back in the initial position, straightening your arms completely…

Repeat this exercise 20 times.