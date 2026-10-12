Diddy Rushed to Hospital Following Serious Head Injury in Jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hospitalized on Saturday after sustaining a head injury while serving his sentence at Fort Dix prison in New Jersey. The 56-year-old music mogul was transported to the hospital early in the morning for what has been described as a “non-life-threatening injury,” according to reports from the Los Angeles Times.

Details of the Incident

Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month sentence, was reportedly conscious and able to communicate before being taken to the hospital. He returned to the prison later the same day, as confirmed by TMZ. The exact cause of the head injury remains unclear, and representatives for Combs are working to clarify the situation.

Concerns for Combs’ Health

A spokesperson for Combs stated, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out,” as reported by Variety.

Controversial Conditions in Prison

This incident comes amidst growing scrutiny over Combs’ conditions while incarcerated. A late September report from NBC News suggested that Combs has been receiving special treatment at Fort Dix, including access to contraband cellphones that he purportedly uses to browse Instagram and receive explicit images from an ex-girlfriend. Additionally, reports indicate that he has been able to obtain liquor smuggled in by guards during the weekends.

Legal Troubles Persist