Diddy Faces Health Scare Following Prison Head Injury

Sean “Diddy” Combs was briefly hospitalized after suffering a head injury while incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, in New Jersey. The rap mogul, currently serving a 50-month sentence, was transported to a local hospital on Saturday morning, according to TMZ. He left the facility around 1 a.m. and returned by 7 a.m., reportedly conscious and able to communicate during the incident.

Concerns from His PR Team

Combs’ public relations representative informed The Hollywood Reporter that they are currently gathering details regarding the situation. “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out,” he stated.

Legal Troubles Behind Bars

In addition to his recent hospitalization, Combs has been in the news for his behavior while imprisoned. Reports have surfaced about him allegedly possessing contraband items, including a cellphone and tablet. A recent segment from NBC News’ Dateline suggested that the founder of Bad Boy Records might have extended his affluent lifestyle into his prison life, reportedly having inmates paid to perform chores for him, such as making his bed, cleaning, and even giving massages.

Sanctions and Sentencing Details

As a result of these activities, Fort Dix officials have sanctioned Combs for “disruptive conduct” and stripped him of 41 days of good conduct credit he had earned during his first year at the facility. Initially convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Combs was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, following a comprehensive trial in the summer of 2025. After a sentencing hearing in October, he received a 50-month sentence and is now projected to be released from federal custody in March 2028. His legal team is currently awaiting a decision on their appeal.