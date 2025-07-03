Diddy Combs Refused Bail Despite Major Acquittal Victory

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the prominent music mogul, remains in custody after a recent verdict in a high-profile federal case. Although acquitted of the most severe charges, the judge decided against releasing him on bail pending sentencing. This decision follows the jury finding him guilty on two lesser counts that have drawn significant public attention.

Judge Denies Bail Despite Acquittal on Major Charges

On Wednesday, a New York judge ruled that Sean “Diddy” Combs would not be released on bail, even though he was acquitted of the most serious allegations in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Combs was found guilty on two counts related to transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. While his representatives argued for his release, citing the acquittal on major charges, prosecutors successfully contended that his continued detention was justified due to flight risk concerns.

Prosecutors Highlight Flight Risk and Previous Behavior

The decision to detain the fallen hip-hop mogul in a Brooklyn federal prison has sparked debate. Prosecutors emphasized that Combs posed a risk of fleeing and potentially interfering with legal proceedings. He has been held in Brooklyn for approximately a year, following allegations that brought forth one of the most sensational trials in recent history. Despite the acquittal on several counts, the prosecution plans to seek a stringent sentence that could result in Combs spending up to 20 years in prison.

Judge Cites History of Violence in Decision

Judge Subramanian pointed to Combs’ documented history of violent behavior as a key reason for denying bail. The trial presented evidence of his involvement in violence, particularly towards women. Video footage displaying Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura was shown multiple times, reinforcing the allegations. Additionally, Combs was involved in another violent incident in 2024 while already under indictment. These factors contributed to the court’s decision to refuse bail.

Upcoming Sentencing and Potential Outcomes

All parties involved in the case have been instructed to reconvene on October 3 for sentencing, though the date might shift if Combs and his legal team push for a faster process. The defense is advocating for a sentence ranging from 21 to 27 months, whereas prosecutors are recommending a term between 51 and 63 months. Regardless of the outcome, Combs is set to receive credit for time served during his detention.