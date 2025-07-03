‘Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel: Fresh Details Revealed

The fashion world is buzzing with the announcement of a much-anticipated sequel to the beloved film, “The Devil Wears Prada.” Fans of the original are eager to reenter the glamorous and cutthroat universe overseen by the iconic Miranda Priestly. As anticipation builds, we delve into everything currently known about the next chapter in this cinematic saga, set to captivate audiences once again.

Who Will Be Returning?

The sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” will see the return of key cast members. Meryl Streep will reprise her role as the formidable Miranda Priestly, alongside Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs. Emily Blunt comes back as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci returns as Nigel Kipling. Excitingly, Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Priestly’s husband. However, Adrian Grenier’s character, Nate Cooper, will not make a return, reflecting the unresolved dynamics after his rocky relationship with Andy in the original film.

When Will the Sequel Be Released?

The film is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. This release date is typically reserved for major summer blockbusters, swapping superheroes for the real star power of the fashion world and Meryl Streep’s incomparable portrayal of Miranda Priestly.

What’s the Story for the Sequel?

The sequel’s narrative will echo real-world shifts in publishing, with Miranda Priestly facing challenges in the declining magazine industry. Emily Blunt’s character emerges as a powerful executive, potentially locking horns with Priestly in a battle for advertising revenue. While Anne Hathaway’s Andy ended the original film at a newspaper, her role in the sequel remains a tantalizing mystery.

Who’s on the Creative Team?

Reuniting the original film’s successful team, director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna return to helm the sequel. Producer Karen Rosenfelt also rejoins, promising a continuation that stays true to the spirit of the original.

What Kind of Fashion Cameos Might We See?

The original film featured cameos from fashion icons such as Gisele Bundchen and Heidi Klum. The sequel could see appearances from modern-day influencers like Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid, potentially even tapping into the social media sphere with influencers such as Aimee Song or Camila Coelho to reflect today’s digital fashion landscape.