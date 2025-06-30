The Devil Wears Prada: Astonishing Behind-the-Scenes Insights

In the world of cinematic classics, “The Devil Wears Prada” remains a fascinating study of ambition, fashion, and formidable personalities. Almost 20 years after its release, stories and insights about the film continue to captivate audiences. The dynamic between Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep‘s characters brought to life the fierce drama of the fashion industry. Tracie Thoms, who played Lily, Andy Sachs’ candid best friend, offers a unique perspective on the film’s enduring impact. Her reflections provide intriguing behind-the-scenes secrets about the production, with a focus on the remarkable performance of Meryl Streep that left an indelible mark. Let’s explore the secrets about “The Devil Wears Prada” that have captivated audiences for years.

The Power of Meryl Streep’s Performance

Tracie Thoms vividly recalls the initial terror she felt when hearing Meryl Streep’s first words at “The Devil Wears Prada” table read. “We could barely hear her,” Thoms shared, highlighting Streep’s captivating choice for her character, Miranda Priestly. This subtle yet powerful delivery set the tone for a performance that would mesmerize audiences. Thoms, who portrayed the straightforward and loyal Lily, expressed her gratitude for not being the lead, allowing her to appreciate Streep’s portrayal unencumbered.

Behind-the-Scenes Realizations

Recalling her experience, Thoms shared with E! News that she initially thought Streep was merely getting acquainted with the script. As Thoms explained, “Some actors when they get to table reads, they’re still waiting to do the exploration process of the character.” At first, Streep’s whispered tones seemed like an early exploration. However, as the reading progressed, it became clear that this was Miranda Priestly’s definitive voice—commanding attention without raising her volume.

An Unexpected Choice

As the pages turned, the brilliance of Streep’s choice became apparent to everyone at the table. “Maybe, a page-and-a-half in,” Thoms recounted, “I was like, ‘Oh, no. That is the choice. Oh my god, this is the most genius thing I’ve ever seen in my life.'” By speaking softly, Streep forced everyone to lean in, to focus intently on every word, mirroring the influence Miranda wielded in the world of “Runway” magazine and beyond.

The secrets about “The Devil Wears Prada” continue to offer insights into the creative genius behind the film. Meryl Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly remains one of the most memorable elements, showcasing her uncanny ability to masterfully command any room. As fans revisit this iconic film, they are reminded of the groundbreaking performances and the behind-the-scenes dynamics that made it unforgettable.