Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare End Their Relationship

Hollywood has seen its share of high-profile breakups, and the recent split between actor Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare adds another name to the list. A notable actor known for his roles in romantic comedies and dramas, Mulroney has filed for divorce from his wife of 14 years, marking the end of their relationship. The couple, who have been navigating their separation amicably, now focus on the well-being of their family.

The Divorce Filing

The “Chicago Fire” star Dermot Mulroney initiated the divorce proceedings on June 23, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the documents submitted to the court. Interestingly, the filing did not specify an official date of separation, leaving some details open-ended. The divorce marks a significant chapter for both Mulroney and Apollinaare, following over a decade of marriage.

Family Considerations

As the couple moves forward, Dermot Mulroney is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, Mabel, 17, and Sally, 15. Ensuring a balanced arrangement is evidently a priority for Mulroney, as he aims to remain closely involved in his children’s lives. This demonstrates a strong commitment to maintaining family ties despite the marital separation.

An Amicable Separation

A source close to Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare shared with E! News that the decision to file in a specific manner was due to practical advice, rather than personal conflict. “No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything,” the insider noted, emphasizing that the couple is not embroiled in disputes over finances or custody. This peaceful approach is further highlighted by their choice to use mediators instead of lawyers, reflecting a focus on remaining friends.

A New Chapter

For Dermot Mulroney and Prima Apollinaare, navigating their breakup with grace and mutual respect is a central theme. As they transition into a new chapter, the couple’s amicable stance sets a positive example for handling personal changes with dignity and kindness. Both continue to prioritize their family’s happiness, making their professional decisions secondary to their roles as parents.