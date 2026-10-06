DePaul’s Vision Fund Empowers Aspiring Filmmakers to Thrive

When was the last time your alma mater reached out to you? For many, the answer often involves a request for donations or support for fundraising efforts. However, DePaul University’s School of Cinematic Arts has flipped this script, engaging their alumni in a more meaningful way by posing a thought-provoking question: What can DePaul do for its graduates that isn’t transactional?

The answer materialized in January 2026 with the launch of the inaugural Alumni Vision Fund, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at assisting alumni in transforming their ambitious film projects into tangible proof-of-concept films. This program extends the film school’s resources, connections, and support long after graduation, allowing selected alumni to access a supportive ecosystem that can be challenging to establish independently.

Strengthening Alumni Connections

According to Associate Professor Daniel Klein, who is also the director of industry engagement for the School of Cinematic Arts, the objective was to emphasize that DePaul remains committed to its graduates, regardless of how many years have passed since their graduation. “You might’ve graduated a year ago or ten years ago, but we’ve still got your back,” Klein explained. “We’re still here to support you. Your success is our success.”

Emerging filmmakers often face a significant gap after graduation; while they possess the skills and creative ideas, the financial and logistical resources required to bring their visions to life can be elusive. This disconnect frequently limits their ability to reach broader audiences as they seek the necessary support and relationships to push their projects forward.

A Valuable Resource for Filmmakers

The Alumni Vision Fund seeks to bridge this gap, offering a production support package valued at approximately $100,000 exclusively to School of Cinematic Arts alumni. This comprehensive package includes access to soundstage facilities at DePaul Cinespace Studios, professional cameras, grip and lighting equipment, and a cash grant to meet various production needs.

Beneficiaries of the fund emerge with professionally produced proof-of-concept short films that can help propel larger projects forward. Instead of relying solely on scripts to convey their ideas, filmmakers can showcase completed projects to attract potential investors, producers, and collaborators, fostering future opportunities. Notably, DePaul does not seek any ownership or financial stake in these projects, ensuring that filmmakers retain full control over their work.

Successful Inaugural Cycle

After receiving 40 complete applications, it became clear that the demand for this type of post-graduate support was significant among DePaul alumni. Initially intended to support just one filmmaker, the exceptional quality of applicants led DePaul to expand the inaugural cohort to two recipients: George Ellzey Jr. and Johanna Unden.

Ellzey Jr., a 2023 graduate, directed the short film Closed Mouths, produced almost entirely through grassroots support. The Alumni Vision Fund re-engaged him with Human Noise, a project he initially conceived in 2021. Thanks to the fund, he was able to not only expedite the production timeline but also enhance the creative aspects, particularly regarding location selection. “To have access to the Cinespace stage where we could control and customize the space was extremely, extremely helpful,” Ellzey Jr. remarked.

The narrative of Human Noise revolves around characters with wealth and influence, and the fund’s support enabled Ellzey Jr. to create a setting that complemented this narrative scale, leading to a significantly larger production team of around 100 cast and crew members. “It really felt like this is a step forward towards something mainstream as opposed to just independent,” he stated. “Now with the grant, the door has opened up for more opportunity.”

Paving the Way for Future Projects

Johanna Unden’s proof-of-concept short, Cecelia, is designed to support her forthcoming feature film, American Spirit. Without the fund, she estimates it could have taken an additional year or two to complete her short film. The access to DePaul’s equipment allowed Unden to allocate more of her limited budget to paying a fair wage for her cast and crew. “Being able to use the equipment free of charge was a big reason we were able to pay our cast and crew reasonable rates,” she noted. “It’s nice when you can work on projects with people you love and also get paid for it.”

The Power of Validation

In addition to tangible resources, the Alumni Vision Fund offers emerging filmmakers something equally precious: validation. “I left thinking I would never work with DePaul in that sense again,” Unden shared. “Knowing that this story and myself are something that they think is worth investing in and supporting, it makes me really confident and grateful to have had those relationships.”

As Ellzey Jr. moves forward, Human Noise has already garnered interest from two potential investors, while Unden is in post-production for Cecelia, with aspirations to submit it to festivals next spring. “If in any way this proof-of-concept can push me in that direction or get me in the room, then I think that will have been a measure of success,” she said.