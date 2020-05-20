Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra’s Relationship Was Wild

It will not shock you to find out that Dennis Rodman has some wild tales up his sleeve. In episode 3 of The Last Dance, we’re offered 50 mins of pure Rodman (although the basketball legend would not begin speaking up until filmmakers got him a Subway sandwich and chamomile tea). One subject that showed up because episode, and in various other minutes in the series, was Rodman’s connection with Playmate and Baywatch celebrity Carmen Electra in the late ’90s.

Electra and Rodman met a bar in Los Angeles, and the basketball gamer rapidly came to be infatuated. “We exchanged numbers, and he would call and call and call,” Electra stated to the Chicago Sun-Times. “I wouldn’t respond. Finally, one day I picked up the phone, and he invited me to come to hang out with him, and I went for it. I went in.”

Their relationship was a large component of episode 3, and we listened to everything about the wild evenings in Vegas when Michael Jordan made certain his colleague made it to exercise in a timely manner.

“I remember being in the living room, naked, in Dennis’ house in Chicago,” states Electra to the Associated Press. “He [Rodman] was straightforward. He tossed a cushion before the sofa in the living room. That’s where he constantly rested. That’s where I rested also. We were both nude when there’s a knock at the door, Dennis jumps, I do not recognize if he responded to the door nude or otherwise, I can not remember that component since I was hiding. He simply returned to me and stated,’ It’s Michael Jordan. I have to go practice.'”

The insane tales do not quit there. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Electra splashed that Rodman had a “sweet romantic side” and such as to shock her.

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me,” she described to The Los Angeles Times. “He blindfolds me, and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls’ practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating popsicles from the fridge and pretty much-having sex all over the damn place—in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously, on the court. To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.” So, like, one of the normal dates of his life?

The couple was so rapt with each other that they, like a lot of our favored celeb pairs, got hitched in Las Vegas. On November 14, 1998, Rodman and Electra ran off at Chapel of the Flowers, just to declare annulment nine days later on. The integrated, however, inevitably separated in April of 1999.

“I was so honored to see them play,” Electra states concerning that last championship season. “There’s just no words for that era. There will never be another one like it…”

Today, both do not talk commonly, despite having the very same representative. The docudrama reminded Electra what a unique time that was, she states. “Yes, we had a blast and this wild love, but we had a lot of hard times, too. A lot of struggles,” she stated to the Associated Press. “No matter what, I’ll always wish him the best.”