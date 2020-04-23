Denise Richards Reacts To Charlie Sheen After He Calls Her ‘A Coward’

Denise Richards doubted her ex-spouse Charlie Sheen’s adverse feedback to her insurance claim that he owed $450,000 in youngster assistance when she talked with hubby Aaron Phypers on the Apr. 22 episode of ‘RHOBH.’

Denise Richards, 49, doesn’t recognize why her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 54, stated she’s “behaving like a coward” when openly replying to her insurance claim that he owes $450,000 in youngster assistance for their two little girls, Sami, 16, and Lola, 14, throughout their guardianship fight. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celebrity that is additionally the mommy of little girl Eloise, 8, whom she embraced in 2011, responded to the star’s extreme stab when talking with her hubby Aaron Phypers, 47, on the Apr. Twenty-two episodes of the Bravo collection. She began the discussion by informing Aaron she had read about Charlie’s public declaration when she remained in New York a week prior.

“So, in New York, Charlie said something publicly about the document that I was court-ordered to file,” Denise started informing Aaron while both were house in their kitchen area on the episode. After informing him, Charlie called her “a coward,” she revealed her shock and ultimately revealed a problem over their little girls needing to handle the court fight. “A coward for what?” she asked while discharging a little laugh. “I had to file something for his filing. He filed, and you had to like file an answer because he filed. I’m not going after child support. I did not file, saying he hasn’t paid me. I wasn’t going to say a word. He’s the one that filed saying he didn’t want to pay me at all, even though he hasn’t paid me for quite some time now.”

“So now I have a hearing set for November,” she proceeded to inform Aaron. “But, I do not want to go through all of that. I just don’t. Because it’s not just a one-time thing where you just show up to court. It’s like an ongoing thing where you can have depositions, declarations from different people. And that’s something, you know, the girls are going to be able to hear.” Aaron reacted by confessing he understands Denise wishes to safeguard her little girls before Denise wrapped up by claiming, “If he doesn’t want to pay child support, that’s on him. But it would be nice to not say anything negative about me with the kids that hear about it.”

Denise’s most current remarks concerning Charlie on The RHOBH followed the previous pair, which was wed from 2002 till 2006, has remained in the headings for their remarkable guardianship problems. In Aug. 2018, Charlie submitted demands to change his youngster assistance settlements to Denise and his various other ex-wives Brooke Mueller, 42, with whom he shares boys Max and Bob, 11, while asserting he couldn’t pay for to make his month-to-month settlements because he has been “not able to locate a stable job and [has] been blacklisted from lots of elements of the show business.” Over a year later on, Denise submitted a revenue and cost affirmation concerning the demand he made, and that’s when she asserted he owed her $450,000.

In her insurance claim, Denise stated that he “squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children. During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016, he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his personal use.”

Charlie’s feedback came when he talked to The Blast in Sept. 2019. “D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction,” he informed the electrical outlet. “My day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward, and the truth will prevail.”