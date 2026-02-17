Demi Lovato’s Friends Concerned for Her During Recent Cancellations

Demi Lovato’s recent concert cancellations during her It’s Not That Deep Tour have raised significant concern among her friends, who are “keeping a close eye” on the “sober” pop star. The 33-year-old singer, known for her candid discussions surrounding her battles with substance abuse, is facing scrutiny as she prioritizes her health and well-being. The decision to scale back her performance schedule comes as she reassesses the demands of touring, highlighting the complexities of maintaining sobriety while in the public eye.

Concert Cancellations Raise Concerns

On February 10, Lovato took to her Instagram Story to update fans, explaining that she had “overextended” herself and needed to “adjust” her concert schedule to “protect” her health. These cancellations have not gone unnoticed, prompting those close to her to be increasingly vigilant. “She insists that she’s making this choice because she’s sober and wants to protect her peace,” a source shared with Star. “Everyone is being supportive of this because it’s true.” Lovato’s commitment to preserving her mental and emotional health is vital, especially given her history of struggles.

A History of Concern

Lovato’s journey with addiction took a perilous turn in 2018 when she suffered a near-fatal drug overdose, leading to a two-week hospitalization. During that time, she faced life-threatening health issues, including a heart attack and three strokes, as detailed in her 2021 documentary, *Dancing With the Devil*. “With Demi’s history of addiction, it’s very hard for people in her life not to immediately panic and think the worst,” the source admitted. The watchful eye of her friends is not merely a reaction to her recent decisions, but a continued commitment to her overall safety and well-being.

The Support System

Lovato’s friends are acutely aware of the pressures that come with touring, especially given her sensitive nature. “They know how sensitive she is and how much the pressure of touring can get to her, so they will definitely be keeping a close eye on her,” the insider revealed. This concern is echoed by many who understand the weight of managing fame alongside personal challenges. As Lovato adjusts to her new schedule, her support system remains crucial in navigating this tumultuous period.

A Path Forward

As the “sober” pop star makes necessary adjustments to preserve her health, she is also confronting the additional scrutiny that comes with such decisions. “She’s opened herself up to a lot of speculation with this and more scrutiny when she does get up on stage, which really is the last thing she needs,” the source pointed out. The balancing act of prioritizing her well-being while maintaining her career will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point for both Lovato and her supporters as they navigate this chapter together.

Amidst the concert cancellations, it’s clear that Demi Lovato’s pals are “keeping a close eye” on her, determined to support her journey of sobriety and self-discovery. Their unwavering support highlights the importance of a strong network in maintaining one’s health in the demanding world of entertainment.