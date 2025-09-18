David Letterman Speaks Out on Kimmel’s Suspension and Trump

In the wake of ABC’s decision to indefinitely suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live!, David Letterman has weighed in with strong words regarding both the suspension and former President Trump. During a recent speaking engagement, Letterman criticized the actions of ABC and labeled Trump as an “authoritarian criminal.” The situation has spurred conversations about media freedom and political humor, especially given Letterman’s own extensive history as a late-night host.

Letterman’s Reaction to Kimmel’s Suspension

David Letterman expressed his disapproval of ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel over controversial remarks made during his show. He described the suspension as a cowardly act and criticized the network for appearing to capitulate to pressure from what he called an “authoritarian criminal administration.” Letterman underscored the importance of allowing late-night hosts to engage in political humor without fear of retribution from those in power.

Speaking Out at the Atlantic Festival

At the Atlantic Festival in Manhattan, Letterman participated in a panel discussion with playwright Ayad Akhtar and comedian Richard Ayoade. During this event, he commented on his own experiences in late-night television, saying he was never pressured by governmental agencies regarding his political jokes. Letterman’s statements come at a time when media personalities and others in the entertainment industry are increasingly scrutinized for their political commentary.

Regulatory Concerns and Letterman’s Remarks

Letterman did not hold back in his criticism of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) appointee Brendan Carr, referring to him as a “goon.” He expressed concern over regulatory pressures facing media outlets and highlighted the importance of maintaining a space where political satire and criticism can flourish without fear of censorship. His remarks resonated with those who view the FCC’s role under scrutiny, especially as these regulatory bodies can influence the landscape of televised content.

The Context of Kimmel’s Controversial Comments

ABC’s decision followed comments by Kimmel regarding the recent shooting incident involving Charlie Kirk. During his Monday monologue, Kimmel criticized certain narratives from the political right and questioned who was exploiting the tragedy for political gain. This commentary led to his show being indefinitely suspended, which has sparked debate over freedom of expression and the responsibilities of media figures in addressing political events.

David Letterman’s outspoken defense of Jimmy Kimmel highlights ongoing tensions between media freedom and political pressure. This situation continues to unfold as discussions about the role of television hosts in political discourse remain front and center.