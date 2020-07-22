Dave Chappelle Flies to Kanye West to Check on Him Amid Glaring Tweets

Dave Chappelle jetted off to Kanye West’s Wyoming cattle ranch to check-in on the rap artist, following his collection of worrying tweets. Ye’ shared a video clip with Dave and friends on July 21, and confessed that he’s succeeding — despite records regarding his psychological health and wellness.

Friends forever. Dave Chappelle fasted to get on a personal jet to check in on his buddy Kanye West in the middle of issues regarding the rap artist’s mindset. The comic, 46, flew to Ye’s Wyoming cattle ranch, where both, in addition to a team of friends, spent time outdoors on Tuesday. Kanye, 43, took to Twitter — where he let loose a collection of unusual tweets the evening before — to share a video clip of the team.

“THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GODSEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” Kanye wrote over the almost 2-minute video clip, including a dove emoji. As wherefore was stated in the clip, the discussion in between Kanye and Dave consisted of the rap artist asking the star to aid spread out pleasure in a time of demand.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

“Alright, Dave, can you please just make us smile? The world needs some, you know, we need some joy, some… we need a smile,” Ye starts in the video clip, to which Dave responds, “Brotherhood is real, love is real.” Ye includes, “Wait for a second, I said a smile, bro.” — That’s when Dave claims, “I’m trying to think of a punchline.”

The remainder of the discussion includes a small back-and-forth talk regarding Dave’s jokes, along with Ye keeping in mind that the world requires something to aid “lift our spirits.”

KW: “We need some joke, like something. Like, do something to lift our spirits.”

DC: “Sh-t. Sh-t, I don’t know. I’m still on my first cup of coffee n—a. Alright, let me think of a good joke.” Dave giggles and strolls off.

KW: “No, Dave, Dave, we need you. Don’t stop recording, though. We need you brother, and we need you, we need you. One thing, just give us one thing to lift our spirits, please.”

DC: “Uplifting joke? Now you know I don’t write to them.”

KW: “Alright, what are we going to do then? That was good right there. That was it.”

After the video clip, Kanye hugs Dave and claims, “Thank you for coming out here and checking on me, to which the comedian replies, “Anytime bro.”

Dave flew to Kanye less than 24 hrs after the rap artist took place a wild Twitter tirade, that included a tweet asserting his half Kim Kardashian West “was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like to movie ‘Get Out.'” Ye affirmed that his better half was motivated to do the last “since I sobbed regarding conserving my little girl’s life the other day. ”

Ye didn’t name which little girl he was describing, as the pair shares two ladies: North, 7, and Chicago West, 2, in addition to kids Saint, 4, and Psalm West, 1. As for Kim, she has yet to resolve her spouse’s tweets. Though, there’s even more.

In a since-deleted tweet, Ye called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, that he affirmed: “tried to lock me up.” The erased tweet, which was recorded by followers, read: “Kriss doesn’t play with me you and that calmly are not allowed around my children. You’ll try to lock me up.”

Ahead of Kanye’s Twitter tirade, the Yeezy owner held his very first governmental project rally in South Carolina, considering that revealing his 2020 proposal for the White House on the Fourth of July. During his psychological speech, which didn’t consist of an official platform, Kanye tearfully confessed that he, in addition to Kim, “almost” terminated their little girl North in 2012. He likewise discussed that his papa, Ray West wished to end him in 1976 — however, his mom, the late Donda West, “saved” him.

Ye likewise took place to reverse his previous anti-abortion position. “In 2020, abortion should be legal,” the Jesus Is King rap artist stated. “My stance is not to make abortion illegal at all. It should always be legal, but there should be an option of maximum increase,” he included, specifying optimal rise as, “everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something.”

Kanye’s a unique governmental rally, in addition to his forthright tweets have triggered issues from followers regarding his mindset. Though, the rap artist preserves that he’s merely okay. If you might remember, Kanye experienced a mental break down in November of 2016, which caused his projected 9-day a hospital stay at UCLA Medical Center. He, later on, he recognized the break down in a 2018 interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown — or I like to say the breakthrough,” Kanye stated at the time. The papa of 4 took place to discuss that the break down was induced by “fear, stress, control, being controlled, manipulation… stressing things that create, like, validation that I didn’t need to worry about as much. And y’ know, just the concept of competition,” he described partly…