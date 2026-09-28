Dark Siren Hair Takes Center Stage This Fall 2026

This fall, the beauty trend taking over the scene is not about sultry costumes but rather a striking hair color that pays homage to mythical allure: dark siren hair. The recent MTV Video Music Awards showcased this chic style on the blue carpet, where an array of celebrities embraced very dark shades of hair that captured the essence of these enchanting creatures.

A Trend Inspired by Mythology

Echoing the legendary sirens who mesmerized sailors with their beauty, this hair trend is characterized by exceptionally dark colors. Whether styled in flowing, wavy locks reminiscent of eerie underwater currents or in edgy short pixie cuts, the dark siren look is versatile and captivating. Celebrities including Charli XCX, Ella Bright, Rei Ami, Teyana Taylor, and Olandria were among those who sported this bold look, highlighting its rising popularity.

The Dark Siren Hair Look

The dark siren hair trend is perfect for the upcoming chilly months, providing a dramatic shift for those considering a seasonal change in their hairstyle. While the specific shade may vary—from cool-toned blacks to warm dark browns—the focus is on achieving the deep, rich tones that characterize this style. It’s an interpretation that invites you to embrace the darkness while channeling your inner muse.

How to Achieve the Look

Stars were spotted all over the VMAs blue carpet rocking a dark hair color with loose waves and a cool pixie look that reminds us of a sexy and alluring siren.

with loose waves and a cool pixie look that reminds us of a sexy and alluring siren. This look is known as the dark siren hair trend: the perfect shade for the upcoming colder months.

the perfect shade for the upcoming colder months. The specific shade isn’t super important: It ranges from a cool-toned black to a warm-toned dark brown.