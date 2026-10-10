Danny Trejo Rejects ICE, Champions Immigrant Rights in New Film

Danny Trejo is breaking his silence following the backlash over his role in the pro-ICE film “Pawn Shop,” produced by Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire. The veteran actor has come forward to clarify his stance on immigration and the motivations behind his participation in the project.

Trejo’s Support for Immigrants

In an interview with TMZ, Trejo stated, “I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE.” This assertion highlights his commitment to immigrant rights, contrasting sharply with the nature of the film.

The Motivation Behind the Role

Trejo explained that his attraction to the role stemmed from the character’s representation as a positive depiction of a Latino veteran. “I know where I come from and I know our struggles,” he added, emphasizing that as an actor, his job is to tell stories, regardless of the surrounding context.

Production Controversy

The filming of “Pawn Shop” faced significant challenges, including a temporary shutdown in Livingston, Montana. Local residents raised concerns about the effect of the production on their food bank and reported issues regarding hazardous stunts without proper warnings. Despite the interruptions, production resumed after a brief delay, with Shapiro labeling the shutdown as “content discrimination” and a “violation of the First Amendment.”

Filming Content and Context

One controversial scene, which was captured by TMZ, recreates the tragic ICE shooting of Renee Good. In the film, Trejo stars alongside Harvey Keitel, portraying a veteran who helps navigate the tumultuous story centered around a pawn shop.

The Plot of ‘Pawn Shop’

The film’s logline summarizes the high-stakes narrative: “When a Minneapolis riot forces a young ICE officer to complete a high-stakes arrest alone after his partner is killed, he is hunted through the streets by a furious mob intent on freeing the prisoner and punishing anyone who still upholds the law. Barricaded inside a neighborhood pawn shop with a hard-edged Hispanic veteran and the man’s progressive college-age grandson, ordinary men must choose between the rule of law and the chaos that wants to burn it all down in a modern siege of honor and defiance.”