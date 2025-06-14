Danielle from NewJeans and Sister Spotted at Seoul Concert

NewJeans’s Danielle & sister Olivia Marsh spotted attending Destiny Rogers’ live at a club in Seoul recently became the talk of the town. The Marsh sisters’ outing at the private club ‘BOLERO’ on June 12 KST was marked by excitement as they enjoyed an evening filled with music and camaraderie. This appearance not only reflects their shared passion for music but also ignites curiosity about their artistic connections in the entertainment industry.

Special Evening at BOLERO

The buzz surrounding NewJeans’s Danielle & sister Olivia Marsh spotted attending Destiny Rogers’ live at a club in Seoul quickly gained traction on social media. Initial reports claimed that Danielle was simply enjoying a night out at BOLERO with her sister. However, the narrative took a more engaging turn when it was discovered that they were there specifically for Destiny Rogers’s live performance.

A Memorable Performance

As the night unfolded, Olivia Marsh was captured on video warmly greeting Destiny Rogers at the club. Their meeting highlighted not just a fan moment but also the strong ties between established and emerging artists. The shared enthusiasm for music was palpable as the sisters enjoyed the dynamic atmosphere of the event, adding yet another chapter to their vibrant social lives.

Addressing the Rumors

Prior to this event, Danielle had been the subject of speculation regarding her “independent activities.” These rumors intensified last month when the American duo Emotional Oranges shared a photo featuring Danielle in a studio setting. Some initially interpreted this as a sign of a forthcoming solo project. However, the duo later clarified that the collaboration was actually focused on generating new music for her sister, Olivia Marsh, rather than Danielle.

Future Prospects for the Marsh Sisters

As NewJeans’s Danielle & sister Olivia Marsh spotted attending Destiny Rogers’ live at a club in Seoul, it signals not only their strong familial bond but also a potential future collaboration within the music industry. Fans eagerly await more news about their upcoming projects as both sisters continue to inspire and entertain audiences with their talent.