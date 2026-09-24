Dakota Johnson's Stunning Role in Taylor Swift's "Patient Zero" Video

Dakota Johnson has playfully labeled musicians as “tricky motherf–kers” in a recent interview, further highlighting her candid personality. Amidst the playful banter, the actress is making headlines for another reason: her close friendship with Taylor Swift is leading to exciting collaborations.

A Blossoming Friendship

Johnson and Swift’s bond, which has flourished over the past decade, is a testament to their strong connection. “Taylor and I have been friends for a really long time, and we’re very close,” Johnson shared during a joint interview with her Verity costar Josh Hartnett for Fan Girl Nation on September 24. Their relationship has grown not only personally but also professionally, as they have decided to work together on creative projects.

Starring in “Patient Zero”

This collaboration comes in the form of Johnson starring alongside Colin Farrell in the music video for Swift’s upcoming single “Patient Zero.” The eagerly anticipated video is set to premiere during the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27. “Normally, I would say don’t work with your friends, but we work really well together,” Johnson noted, reflecting on the unique dynamic they share.

Celebrating Real Friendships

Both women have cultivated their friendship over the years, learning to support and uplift each other regardless of the outside noise. Johnson emphasized that Swift appreciates her willingness to ignore gossip and focus on what truly matters—real friendship and camaraderie.