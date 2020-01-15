50 Free Crochet Hair Ideas for a Delightful Look

Crochet hair step-by-step tutorial, why are crochet braids amazing. What is the best hair for crochet braids, Braid pattern recommended for crochet hair.

Crochet hair is a trend from the south of Europe and is actually a way of arranging the hair, not even a hair you were born with. You can be born with Afro hair that looks a lot like crochet hair, many would even say they are the same thing, but they are not.

In this article, we will discuss this type of hair, crochet hair, if it is harmful to the hair and how we can do this type of hair. We will also present a tutorial on how to do the crochet hair.

Crochet hair actually consists of making many braids that later lead to this crochet/Afro look. We are actually adding hair. As with a weave, the basis of this method of crochet hair is first cornrowing the hair then applying the extensions to the cornrows. It is a complex process, and there are some situations when it is not recommended to try because it is not compatible with your hair type.

Known in various hair circles at also crochet waves, the crochet braiding method is designed to incorporate synthetic hair extensions into natural pre-braided hair for a very specific type of extension hairstyle. You can use either human hair extension or mixed synthetic, but we recommend the synthetic extensions because it fits better with your crochet hair braids.

What is the best hair for crochet braids?

If you are looking for a style that protects your hair and also gives you a big, full hair in a relatively short time, crochet braids are for you. They offer you many ways in which you can wear your hair and are much easier to pull off at home compared with other types of extensions.

A great crochet braided style can last for even a month and may fool people that you are not even wearing extensions. If it is the first time when you try this kind of hairstyle, you can be overwhelmed at the number of choices you have when it comes to buying the extensions. They are available in many lengths, textures, and materials. Still, if you have thin and damaged hair, we recommend not to consider this kind of crochet hair.

Human hair is usually considered preferable for extensions because as it grows, it can be washed, styled and even dyed. But with crochet braided styles, the opposite is also true. The synthetic hair suits better with staying in the knots used to crochet braiding, while human hair tends to slip out of place.

Why are crochet braids amazing?

There are a lot of reasons why you should love crochet hair, and now we are only going to tell some of them.

You can do them at home! If you have always been jealous of girls that are masters of styling their own hair and think that you could never do that, crochet braids may be the solution for you. You just need to know how to cornrow. Also, you will need a little patience and a couple of good mirrors. They are not expensive! As we said, all these crochet styles that are now being created are styles that look very natural, so there is already hair that comes twisted or braided like this at the stores. This is actually the type of extensions used. They are pretty fast to do. It also depends on the style you want to create, so you can spend either 2 or 5 hours. For wearers of this hairstyle, it can be pretty easy and might be much faster.

Crochet Braids Hairstyles

Twist out hairstyle with a middle part: this hairstyle fits best the shoulder length. It looks elegant and polished and it really works well with casual looks or events, but also with black-tie events. It is a great natural hairstyle. Ombre crochet hairstyle: an ombre hair looks great at any kind of hairstyle. But what about crochet hair? An ombre can make your braids look fabulous. It adds a whole new great dimension to your whole appearance and features. Curly braids: These curly braids can offer you a cute, elegant style that will work for any occasion you have and will look pretty innocent. You definitely have to try them! Purple and black braids: now we are talking about the colors. Mixing these two, you will obtain a hairstyle that is ultra-modern and will make heads turn.

Braid pattern recommended for crochet hair

It is obvious that the best pattern for your crochet hair is really an individual choice, especially because you can obtain good results with almost every pattern.

However, our recommendation is that you braid your hair to the back using cornrow braids. You can start with six thin braids which will mix into three braids towards the back of your head.

It is very important for you to know that you will possibly need extra cornrows on the sides. You should also consider creating thinner braids wherever you intend on having the pattern.

Although, be sure you are making your braids as close as you can so the pattern does not end up looking messy or too wide open. This type of method surely works, but there are also other options to consider. You can keep your crochet hair secure by crocheting little strands through the loose end and the cornrow that is next to it.

Steps to maintain your crochet hair

Trim the frizz! This is probably the biggest key to keeping your crochet braids looking as fresh as the first day. You have to always trim the frizz as much as need, which usually is every 4-5 days. The process is also very easy: just look at your whole hair and trim any strand that has become frizzy and look inappropriate. This trick will help your hair to look like you just installed it yesterday even if it been a while since you did it. Oil your hair! It is pretty obvious that you have to protect your hair, especially when you have braids like these. Also, it is good to oil your scalp because it stimulates growth and helps your hair to remain soft and healthy. Your oil mix can include castor oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, etc. Try your best not to get oil on the weave, because it can cause the weave to get weighed down. Also, try not to put any other products on the weave, because it can become greasy, and you definitely don t want a greasy crochet hair. Sleep with a satin scarf! You definitely heard about this trick, but it is very important! If you are not doing this, your braids will last only a week. This satin scarf will keep the weave from flying around at night and frizzing up sooner than it usually happens. It will also protect your braids from drying out. Use spray! When you have crochet braids, a spray bottle can save your life in many situations. You can use it for shampooing, conditioning or even moisturizing your hair. Also, you can mix a little shampoo with water and hydrate your hair daily.

How to wash your crochet hair

Washing is one of the complicated parts of this type of hairstyle and there is a reason for it. If you wash your hair like you are used to doing with your own hair, you are risking to loose the knots, which we do not want! Of course, there are some people that do not wash their hair while they wear this crochet hair. You can also probably do this if you do not leave them in for too long. All you need to know about washing your braids is below:

Use the spray bottle we mentioned so you can spray your scalp with the mixture.

Massage your hair gently with the pads of the fingers

Then you gently rinse out the mixture you used for cleaning( you can also use conditioner for better protection)

You have to condition your cornrowed hair by spraying it with a special mixture.

Now you just finish by adding a moisturizer on your hair and the added hair so it becomes fresh.

Hint: you have to focus your attention on your scalp, not on your added hair. You can wash the added hair also, but it depends on many factors. You also have to be sure that your hair dries well so you don t get yourself into some serious problems.

How to make crochet hair – Tutorial

Part one: creating the base

– Wash and dry your hair. Do this process very well because it might be a while before you will do this again with your natural hair. Shampoo and condition your hair as you usually do. Then, let it dry naturally. ( if you have dryness or itchiness problems, apply a small amount of hair oil to your scalp. Coconut oil also can be used)

– Now you have to put your natural hair into cornrows. You can use a comb to make sections of hair and then braid them. You have to braid going from the front to the back of your head. ( what you just did here are the cornrows which are the base for hair extensions)

– Thread the special tool for installing hair extensions( usually is a needle that matches your hair color). Tie a knot with the roots to secure it in a big loop.

– Sew down any loose roots of natural hair at the back and press the end of a braid against the head.

– Then, insert the end of the needle through the base of the braid where it connects with your scalp. Bring the needle on the other side and above the knot to secure the end. Pull the thread taut and then insert the needle under the braid again and repeat the process.

– Fix and cut the thread when you are done with the braid. After that, insert the needle through it one last time. Then, insert the needle between the 2 threads before you pull the thread taut. Repeat this until you are sure the thread is secure and cut the end of the thread.

Part two: the crocheting process

– Insert the crochet hook through the first braid and latch the hair extension. Push the open crochet hook under the braid at the base of your neck.

– Place the loose hair extension or pre-made loop on the end of the braid onto the hook. Be sure that the hair is all on the hook, and then close the hook latch. ( make sure you twist the hair back together at the center if you unravel it first)

– Pull the braid through the cornrow by about 7.6 cm. With the latch closed around the extension, you have to pull the hook back under and through the cornrow. Go gently to avoid snagging your natural hair on the way. ( keep in mind that if you are doing thick extensions, there may be some problems. You best make them thin so you avoid damaging your natural hair)

– Use your fingers to open up the loop and pull the ends through. Once the center of a loose extension is on the other side of the braid, open the latch on your hook and slide the hair off. Then, you have to use your fingers again to open up the hair loop. Grasp the end of the extension with your fingers and pull the ends of the hair section through the loop.( do not try to open up a loop on the end of the braid!)

– Hook the end of the braid. If you are crocheting braid extensions, you have to keep the pre-made loop on the hook, but with the latch opened. Then, you have to place the braid onto the hook (7.6 cm) from the end and pull it through the loop.

– Now you have to pull the end of the hair through the loop until it is taut. No matter if you are crocheting loose hair sections or pre-looped braids, you have to make sure that you pull the ends through the loop until the hair is taut against the cornrows. This crocheting process will form a small snitch around the cornrows, absolutely normal. Now you just have to repeat the process, using the same technique with all the sections.

– Move up to the next layer to continue adding extensions. You just have to keep adding them until your head is covered. Space out loose sections of wavy hair by 2 fingers widths per row, until you reach the head, and then 1 finger width apart when you reach the crown. Attach braids and twists right next to each other on the cornrows. If the extensions are too long, you can trim them…

And you are done! All you have to do now is to maintain your crochet hair and make sure that you really want it before you even make the decision of making these braids.