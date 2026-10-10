Cozy Up with the Best Pumpkin Candles This Fall

‘Tis the season to indulge in the cozy aromas of fall! Even if the weather remains warm or a trip to the pumpkin patch isn’t on your agenda, you can still create a festive atmosphere at home with delightful fall candles.
Warm Scents that Captivate
This autumn, embrace the rich, spiced fragrances that define the season. Whether you prefer scents that evoke the essence of spiced cider or sweeter gourmand options reminiscent of fall desserts, there’s a candle that’s perfect for setting the tone in your space.
Top Brands to Consider
We’ve gathered a selection of the best pumpkin candles from trusted brands like Bath & Body Works, known for their inviting seasonal scents; Voluspa, which offers beautifully crafted candles; and Glasshouse, renowned for their luxurious fragrances.
Your Perfect Pumpkin Candle Awaits
Finding the right fall candle is easier than selecting just the right pumpkin at the patch. With our curated list of seasonal favorites, you can quickly transform your home into a sanctuary of autumn warmth and fragrance. Scroll on to discover our top pumpkin candle recommendations just in time for the season!