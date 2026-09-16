Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold's Intense DWTS Season 35 Training

As Connor Wood stepped onto the dance floor for his debut routine on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, he found himself grappling with a mixture of exhilaration and anxiety. “I don’t know how to describe it. It’s a weird feeling,” Connor admitted with a laugh. “I might throw up, but I’m also really hungry. I’ve never felt that.”

First Impressions of the Dance Floor

The 31-year-old expressed the challenge of performing without the benefit of practice in the ballroom, explaining, “We don’t practice here,” which contributed to the experience of going out there feeling somewhat “blind.”

Rylee Arnold’s Journey as a Pro

Connor’s journey is shared by his partner, Rylee Arnold, who has also navigated the complexities of being new to the DWTS family as a professional dancer. Since becoming a pro three years ago, Rylee has had the opportunity to coach a variety of stars, including reality TV star Harry Jowsey and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik in 2023. The Utah native, whose sister is former pro Lindsay Arnold, has worked diligently to secure her place on the ABC hit series.

Overcoming Challenges and Criticism