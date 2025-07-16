Clipse Debut Heartfelt ‘The Birds Don’t Sing’ on Fallon

Clipse, the iconic rap duo, electrified viewers with their performance of the deeply emotional track, “The Birds Don’t Sing,” on The Tonight Show. This evocative piece is the opening track on their eagerly anticipated album, Let God Sort Em Out, released on July 11. Here’s a look at what made their showcase on ‘Fallon‘ resonate so profoundly with audiences.

A Powerful Performance on ‘Fallon’

Clipse took to the stage to perform “The Birds Don’t Sing,” captivating the audience from the start. The track is a poignant opener for their latest LP, Let God Sort Em Out. Pusha T led the performance, delivering the opening verses with intensity. A female singer stepped in to cover John Legend‘s part from the studio version, adding a unique touch to the live rendition. No Malice later joined in, and together, they delivered an emotionally charged performance, enhanced by a backdrop of nostalgic childhood images.

Origins of the Track

“The Birds Don’t Sing,” inspired by Maya Angelou’s book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, was first introduced to audiences at a Louis Vuitton fashion show last summer. The song’s personal nature is revealed through Pusha T’s verses directed at his mother and No Malice’s verses aimed at his father. “It’s a beautiful song, but it’s just out of so much pain and suffering,” No Malice explained, highlighting the depth of emotion that underpins the track.

Return After a Long Hiatus

Let God Sort Em Out marks Clipse’s first album release in 15 years, following 2009’s Til the Casket Drops. Reflecting on their creative process, Pusha T commented to Rolling Stone, “I feel like I don’t think we’re ever in a rush to put out the music, because when it’s ready and when the time is right, we know it’s right.” Despite unexpected developments, Clipse remains confident in the excellence of their music, focusing on creativity over industry pressures.

Collaborations and Tour

The new album, produced by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams, features notable artists like Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, and Nas. To support Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse will embark on a North American tour next month, starting in Boston on August 3 and concluding in Detroit on September 10. Fans are eagerly anticipating live performances of their new and classic hits.