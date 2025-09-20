Ciara Miller’s $11 Setting Spray & Chic Target Fall Essentials

Ciara Miller has become a style icon known for her impeccable fashion sense and savvy beauty choices. Her secret to maintaining a flawless look during the hustle and bustle of New York Fashion Week is none other than an $11 setting spray. Beyond beauty, Ciara also shares her top Target fall picks that look like high-end designer pieces but won’t break the bank. Discover how you can emulate her chic style and practical beauty tips.

Ciara’s Go-To Beauty Secret: The $11 Setting Spray

After experiencing the fast-paced environment of New York Fashion Week, Ciara Miller revealed to E! that the L’Oreal Paris Infallible setting spray is her must-have beauty product. “If I forget a setting spray, I’m not the same person,” she joked. This affordable gem is small enough to carry around and effectively keeps her makeup intact, ensuring a matte finish and preventing oiliness.

Ciara swears by this setting spray, especially for crucial events, stating, “It’s the best setting spray, especially for fashion week. That setting spray got me through.” Her endorsement underscores its reliability and accessibility, making it a staple for anyone aiming to maintain a polished appearance.

Transforming Fall Fashion: Ciara’s Top Picks from Target

Ciara Miller doesn’t just offer beauty tips; her style expertise extends to fashion as well. She shared her recommendations for crafting the perfect fall outfit, starting with a classic trench coat. “Because sometimes a jacket is the outfit,” she explained. A timeless piece, the trench coat adds sophistication and versatility to any look.

Next on her list is denim, particularly baggier, low-rise jeans. “I’m definitely into a baggier, low-rise type of jean,” Ciara noted. This choice blends comfort with a touch of retro flair, making it both trendy and practical.

Completing the outfit, Ciara suggests pointed-toe slingbacks: “I always say the magic is in a pair of heels!” These shoes add elegance and elevate any ensemble, providing a designer look without the price tag.

Achieving Ciara’s Style on a Budget

The best part about Ciara Miller’s fashion and beauty recommendations is their accessibility. Her selected items, including the $11 setting spray and chic fall fashion pieces, are all available at Target, offering a designer look at wallet-friendly prices.

With Ciara’s guidance, you can effortlessly enhance your wardrobe and beauty routine. Her blend of practicality and style ensures that you don’t have to spend a fortune to look fabulous, making her tips invaluable for anyone seeking to elevate their personal style.