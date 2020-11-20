Christina Aguilera Shares a Spectacular Photo Modeling Orange Trousers and an Intense Yellow Mani-Pedi

Christina Aguilera shares a spectacular photo on her stairs, modeling orange trousers, and an intense yellow mani-pedi as she checks in on followers.

She’s a several Grammy winner who lately worked out an adjustment in administration.

Christina Aguilera stunned on her social media Thursday when she published a vibrant photo of herself set down on a stairwell.

The 39-year-old Genie in a Bottle songstress showed off a dark tank top and pastel orange trousers with flexible cuffs in the photo.

The mommy of 2 allowed her peroxide blonde locks to hang long and directly over her shoulders.

Swiping several of the focus were Christina’s nails, which were lacquered in an intense yellow layer.

In her caption, Aguilera claimed she was ‘checking in’ with her 7.1 million fans.

‘Just how’s everybody doing?’ she proceeded.

The post comes days after a previous trendy collection of selfies, in which the Dirrty hitmaker modeled a smooth black turtleneck and a large teemed fedora hat.

For the caption to that duo of selfies, Xtina utilized a string of fall fallen leave emojis.

The social media task comes as lately disclosed per Selection that Aguilera has actually discharged her supervisor of two decades, Irving Azoff.

And previously this month, Christina appeared with a brand-new account and biography web page on the main internet site of Roc Nation Management, which is Jay-Z’s business…

Roc Nation additionally represents including Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, The-Dream, Lil Uzi Vert, Robin Thicke, Jaden, and Meek Mill.