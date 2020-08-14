Chrissy Teigen and Spouse John Legend Expecting 3rd Child with Each Other

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her 3rd child.

On Thursday, the model, 34, and her artist spouse, John Legend, 41, revealed the fantastic information in John’s newest video.

In the video footage for his brand-new hit Wild, the genetically-blessed couple was displayed in a convertible car and truck and socializing on the coastline. As the clip involved an end, the appeal introduced her lovable expanding stubborn belly.

John might be seen positioning his hand’s around his spouse and supporting her belly in the stunning disclose.

After the clip went live, a variety of followers took to Twitter to share their joy at the news about the child.

One overjoyed twitter individual keyed in: “This is like the best pregnancy announcement ever”.

A 2nd included: “Congratulations on baby number 3!”.

A 3rd wrote: “Yassssssssss!!!!!! Congratulations! We love you!!!”.

The pair – that joined in 2013 – are currently mom and dad to 4-year-old child Luna and 2-year-old kid Miles.

It ought to come as not a surprise that the duo is expecting after John just recently dished on exactly how he got spouse Chrissy in the state of mind for sex and exactly how lockdown indicated they had even more time for even more balmy bedroom sessions.

Playing an example of his job to The Daily Star Online, he informed that it included in “the baby-making section of the album.”

“You’re on lockdown,” he included, “You’ve got time.”

When asked what he relies on to got Chrissy all hot and bothered, he dished that he relies upon a little bit of Marvin Gaye…

“Marvin Gaye always works if you need some music for that moment,” he chuckled, “But hopefully you will listen to some of «Bigger Love» as well.”