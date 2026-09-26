Chris Hansen Reacts to Robert Pattinson's Distant Portrayal in Primetime

In a recent turn of events, journalist Chris Hansen has shared his disappointment after watching the biopic Primetime, which features actor Robert Pattinson portraying him. Despite earlier expressing his skepticism about the film, Hansen’s review remains critical, labeling much of it as “pure fiction.”

Hansen, best known for his role on the Dateline NBC series To Catch a Predator, expressed his thoughts during a pre-taped segment for his podcast, Have A Seat With Chris Hansen. He shared, “I wasn’t blown away by it either way. It’s a movie, and I’ll continue to do the work I do.” This sentiment reflects a broader dissatisfaction with the film’s representation of his work in combating child predators.

Critique on Acting and Storyline

During an appearance on Fox News with Jesse Watters, Hansen elaborated further on his critiques, particularly targeting Pattinson’s performance, which he graded a “D.” He criticized a specific scene involving a shirtless Pattinson reciting lines in front of a mirror as “absurd.” Hansen contended that the film’s portrayal of him and the series is “so detached from reality” and suggested it functions as a “hit piece” that undermines the important work he and others undertake to expose child predators.

Artistic Liberties and Misrepresentation

Hansen expressed concern about the artistic direction taken by director Lance Oppenheim, suggesting a deliberate dark portrayal of the series. He noted that the film inaccurately portrays To Catch a Predator as a small-time production aspiring to find its place in primetime. “The show was always on primetime,” Hansen remarked, emphasizing the show’s significant impact during its original airing from 2004 to 2007.

Potential Legal Considerations

In light of his concerns, Hansen mentioned that he had consulted with legal professionals regarding the possibility of Pattinson’s portrayal constituting defamation or identity theft. He acknowledged the complexities of legal standards for public figures but hinted at exploring “more creative legal theories” to address his grievances with the film.