Robert Pattinson Opens Up About His Batman Sequel Journey

In a recent candid conversation, Robert Pattinson opened up about his newfound appreciation for watches, sparked by his experience at the Oscars. The acclaimed actor admits he wasn’t a watch enthusiast before, but the allure of horology has captivated him since.

A Journey into Horology

“So that watch from the Oscars made you a convert, because it feels like you weren’t a huge watch guy prior to this,” he reflected. Pattinson shared his excitement about exploring the archives of watch history, saying, “I really like the people who work there, so I’m kind of like, ‘What’s a little special thing?'” He couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for a specific piece: “The Master one—I don’t think I’ve sent so many pestering emails. I was like, ‘When’s it ready? When can I get that?'”

Watches in Hollywood Culture

Pattinson observed a noticeable shift in how watches are perceived among his peers in the industry. “One hundred percent,” he affirmed when asked if watches have become more significant for actors and actresses. “I didn’t realize how obsessed a lot of guys are with them—that literally seemed to be the main topic of conversation at the Oscars afterparty. Everyone’s showing off their watches, which no one owns.” He humorously noted that while many attendees might not possess the watches they flaunt, others genuinely do. Reflecting on his fascination, he referred to a recent GQ issue featuring Jay-Z’s watch collection, stating, “There is something amazing about it. And the fact that you can go back such a long time with these pieces is kind of astonishing.”

Intersecting Interests

Now that Pattinson considers himself a watch guy, he was asked if he would delve into related hobbies such as cars, cigars, or whiskey. He admitted to having already explored the car scene, recounting his experience with a Shelby Mustang acquired during the filming of Twilight: “I got this Shelby Mustang, which is the car I always wanted as a kid. I think it was a GT350, maybe, or a Fastback, like the one from Gone in 60 Seconds.” However, he quickly learned the challenges of owning such a vehicle, stating, “It’s not a car that you can drive every day. I had humiliating experiences with it not starting in front of groups of tourists.”

While he’s less enthusiastic about cars now, Pattinson expressed an interest in whiskey. “I do like the whiskey thing. I can’t say that my taste’s too discerning, but I like the ritual.” He mentioned a favorite spot in New York, the Brandy Library, although he modestly claimed his taste may not be refined. As for cigars, he joked about needing to refine his skills: “I always feel like I don’t particularly know what I’m doing.” He recalled an embarrassing experience after quitting smoking, where a friend pointed out he had been smoking the same cigar for days. “Yeah, you can just keep relighting it. And they were like, ‘That’s not how you’re supposed to do it.’”

Early Influences and Sentimental Pieces

Pattinson also reflected on his early consciousness of watches, sharing a sentimental memory from his teenage years. “My dad got my mom a Reverso when I was a teenager. I was probably 14. And I remember when I joined my middle school, I wore it thinking that it would impress people.” This story reveals not only the actor’s evolving relationship with watches but also hints at the personal connections that make them special beyond their craftsmanship.